Best Teams To Play With In NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is here and with that, it is time to answer the most basic and common question fans ask each year about the best teams in the game to dominate their matches.

Several teams have had their ratings adjusted since last year. For both returning and newcomers, the following guide will tell you the five highest-rated teams to join in NBA 2K23 from the get-go.

These teams have been ranked on not only their overall ratings but their star players who are the best in any roster of the game.

If you are looking to play a certain position, it is important to not simply join any good team. You need to find a team that needs you in that position. Trying to replace the Philadelphia 76ers’ center is never going to happen. You will need to find the right team for your position.

The highest-rated NBA 2K23 teams to join

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers is undoubtedly the best team you can have in NBA 2K23. It has an outstanding set of players with amazing overall ratings to take the game to a next level.

Joel Embiid

Position: Center

Overall Rating: 96

James Harden

Position: Point Guard

Overall Rating: 89

Tyrese Maxey

Position: Shooting Guard

Overall Rating: 85

Tobias Harris

Position: Small Forward

Overall Rating: 82

P.J Tucker

Position: Power Forward

Overall Rating: 77

Milwaukee Bucks

The second on the list is the Milwaukee Bucks which is one of the very strong teams having the best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, of NBA 2K23 in the starting five.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Position: Power Forward

Overall Rating: 97

Jrue Holiday

Position: Point Guard

Overall Rating: 86

Khris Middleton

Position: Small Forward

Overall Rating: 86

Brook Lopez

Position: Center

Overall Rating: 80

Bobby Portis

Position: Center

Overall Rating:

Boston Celtics

Third on the list is Boston Celtics with very perfectly balanced and placed young stars. The players are rising stars and the team is expected to get better with time.

Jayson Tatum

Position: Small Forward

Overall Rating: 93

Jaylen Brown

Position: Shooting Guard

Overall Rating: 87

Robert Williams III

Position: Center

Overall Stats: 85

Marcus Smart

Position: Point Guard

Overall Rating: 82

Al Horford

Position: Power Forward

Overall Rating: 82

Golden State Warriors

The reason this team comes out to be the fourth best is that the overall rating falls reasonably after S. Curry. His being the best among them has put the team at this spot. Though they hold the title of current champions they will have to prove it here.

S Curry

Position: Point Guard

Overall Rating: 96

A Wiggins

Position: Shooting Guard

Overall Rating: 84

J Poole

Position: Shooting Guard

Overall Rating: 83

K Thompson

Position: Shooting Guard

Overall Rating: 83

D Green

Position: Power Forward

Overall Rating: 83

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns comes fifth on the list with excellent defensive players like Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton who you can build into an amazing shooter on the court.

Devin Booker

Position: Shooting Guard

Overall Rating: 91

Chris Paul

Position: Point Guard

Overall Rating: 90

DeAndre Ayton

Position: Center

Overall Rating: 85

Mikal Bridges

Position: Small Forward

Overall Rating: 83

C Johnson

Position: Power Forward

Overall Rating: 80