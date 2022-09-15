Best Teams To Play With In NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is here and with that, it is time to answer the most basic and common question fans ask each year about the best teams in the game to dominate their matches.
Several teams have had their ratings adjusted since last year. For both returning and newcomers, the following guide will tell you the five highest-rated teams to join in NBA 2K23 from the get-go.
These teams have been ranked on not only their overall ratings but their star players who are the best in any roster of the game.
If you are looking to play a certain position, it is important to not simply join any good team. You need to find a team that needs you in that position. Trying to replace the Philadelphia 76ers’ center is never going to happen. You will need to find the right team for your position.
The highest-rated NBA 2K23 teams to join
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers is undoubtedly the best team you can have in NBA 2K23. It has an outstanding set of players with amazing overall ratings to take the game to a next level.
Joel Embiid
Position: Center
Overall Rating: 96
James Harden
Position: Point Guard
Overall Rating: 89
Tyrese Maxey
Position: Shooting Guard
Overall Rating: 85
Tobias Harris
Position: Small Forward
Overall Rating: 82
P.J Tucker
Position: Power Forward
Overall Rating: 77
Milwaukee Bucks
The second on the list is the Milwaukee Bucks which is one of the very strong teams having the best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, of NBA 2K23 in the starting five.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Position: Power Forward
Overall Rating: 97
Jrue Holiday
Position: Point Guard
Overall Rating: 86
Khris Middleton
Position: Small Forward
Overall Rating: 86
Brook Lopez
Position: Center
Overall Rating: 80
Bobby Portis
Position: Center
Overall Rating:
Boston Celtics
Third on the list is Boston Celtics with very perfectly balanced and placed young stars. The players are rising stars and the team is expected to get better with time.
Jayson Tatum
Position: Small Forward
Overall Rating: 93
Jaylen Brown
Position: Shooting Guard
Overall Rating: 87
Robert Williams III
Position: Center
Overall Stats: 85
Marcus Smart
Position: Point Guard
Overall Rating: 82
Al Horford
Position: Power Forward
Overall Rating: 82
Golden State Warriors
The reason this team comes out to be the fourth best is that the overall rating falls reasonably after S. Curry. His being the best among them has put the team at this spot. Though they hold the title of current champions they will have to prove it here.
S Curry
Position: Point Guard
Overall Rating: 96
A Wiggins
Position: Shooting Guard
Overall Rating: 84
J Poole
Position: Shooting Guard
Overall Rating: 83
K Thompson
Position: Shooting Guard
Overall Rating: 83
D Green
Position: Power Forward
Overall Rating: 83
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns comes fifth on the list with excellent defensive players like Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton who you can build into an amazing shooter on the court.
Devin Booker
Position: Shooting Guard
Overall Rating: 91
Chris Paul
Position: Point Guard
Overall Rating: 90
DeAndre Ayton
Position: Center
Overall Rating: 85
Mikal Bridges
Position: Small Forward
Overall Rating: 83
C Johnson
Position: Power Forward
Overall Rating: 80