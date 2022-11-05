Modern Warfare 2 Best LM-S Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

In Modern Warfare 2, many weapons provide you with ultimate fun. The LM-S is a rifle from the marksman rifles, offering great precision and damage to terminate the enemies.

If you are looking for a weapon as accurate as M1 Garand from Vanguard, go for LM-S as it offers the same gameplay in Modern Warfare 2. You can potentially two-shot anyone with a good enough aim.

This guide will ensure you get the best class setup and loadouts, bringing chaos for your enemies in every map and every situation.

How to unlock LM-S in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, most weapons are associated with weapon platforms, and LM-S is no exception. You can unlock the gun through the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform.

Firstly, you must reach player level 16 in your Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Lachmann-762 will be unlocked from the associated weapon platform.

Then reach weapon level 16 on Lachmann-762 to unlock LM-S from the weapon platform.

LM-S no-recoil class setup

This class setup is crafted to provide you with the best accuracy and eliminate the gun recoil. It will help you take fights in every range, and you can provide cover and extract information for your allies to help them push forward.

The compensator attached to LM-S in this class provides the required control for your muzzle climb, which means you will have a reduced amount of vertical control on your LM-S weapon.

VX Pineapple reduces your gun kick to stabilize your aim while boosting your ADS stability. The FT Mobile Stock improves your ADS speed and aims for walking speed, compensating for the reduction from other items.

Recoil is further reduced from LM-S due to the inclusion of TCG-10 rear grip, and optic provides you crystal clear vision in the game.

All these attachments make LM-S as steady as possible, making it controllable and adding the extra probability of hitting the targets.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Muzzle: Sakin 40 Compensator

Sakin 40 Compensator Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Loadout

Secondary: Expedite 12

Expedite 12 Tactical: Medical Syringe

Medical Syringe Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Perks

Basic Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Basic Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The perks allow you to carry extra weapons to improve your close-range combats. Additionally, your health and ammo recovery are boosted due to the selected perks. Due to Ghost and Dead Silence, your enemies will never know from where they are getting it, making them an excellent choice for our class.

LM-S high-damage class setup

This class is specifically created to ensure you eliminate enemies with one or two shots at any part of their bodies. The gun is a beast once you get hold of the following class.

The Polarfire Suppressor improves your bullet velocity and damage range and controls your recoil. The addition of FSS Sharkfin 90 boosts up your aiming idle stability, ensuring you land the damage on the enemies.

The stock provides us with sprint speed, crouch speed, and aim-down speed. If we add Lachmann TCG-10, your bullets will deal a lot more damage per hit.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Muzzle: Polarfire Suppressor

Polarfire Suppressor Underbarrel: FSS Sharkin 90

Loadout

Secondary: X-13 Auto

X-13 Auto Tactical: Medical Syringe

Medical Syringe Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Perks

Basic Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The perks are chosen for the same reason as in the previous class. But the quick fix helps us in fast healing, increasing our survivability.