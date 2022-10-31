Modern Warfare 2 Best Lachmann Sub (MP5) Loadouts, Class Setup, Attachments

With the release of Modern Warfare 2, players are getting the return of some of the classic weapons, and one of them is Lachmann Sub, also known as the iconic MP5. The Lachmann Sub is one of the most effective SMGs and known to be the top-tier Weapon in Modern Warfare 2.

With unreal accuracy and devastating damage output, the Lachmann Sub will be your go-to weapon in CoD Modern Warfare 2 for your multiplayer adventures and will give you outstanding reliability in times of distress.

To better understand how to benefit from the MP5 in Modern Warfare II, we’ve crafted this guide for you to learn how to unlock Lachmann Sub, the ideal loadout for it, and the class setup. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to unlock Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2

Lachmann Sub belongs to the Lachmann Meer platform, and to acquire this bad boy, players must first unlock the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle by reaching Level 17. This will open the Lachmann platform for you, and then you can proceed to use your Lachmann-762 until you manage to touch Weapon Level 16.

Once you do that, you’ll be unlocking the Lachmann-556 receiver. Use this receiver till you hit Weapon Level 12, eventually acquiring the Lachmann Sub receiver and allow you to use MP5 in MW2.

Lachmann Sub close/medium-range class setup

This MP5 class setup for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) ensures you maintain weapon balance, have outstanding mobility, and can effortlessly shoot at close to medium ranges. The loadout caters to those who are fans of close combats and crowd control and want to clear out their enemies from the arena aggressively yet accurately.

While arranging a build, players often want to add as many attachments as they want in the hope of getting max performance out of the weapon; however, they can bring down your mobility, eventually set you back during battles.

For this reason, we have eliminated stocks from the attachments to aid your speed, sprint-to-fire speed, fire control, and balance.

The MP5 weapon itself boats a good rate of fire and is considered a beast, so to modify its performance, we have included FTAC M-Sub 12 which will help improve its close to medium-range performance and boost the bullet velocity. With Lockgrip Precision 40, we’ve ensured this class build intensifies your hipfire accuracy and control.

Attachments

Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″

FTAC M-Sub 12″ Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

SA Schalldampfer 99 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

Lockgrip Precision 40 Stock: No stock

No stock Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Loadout

Sidearm: Preferred pistol

Preferred pistol Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Perks