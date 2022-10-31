Modern Warfare 2 Best Lachmann 556 (HK33) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

Lachmann 556, also known as HK33, is one of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, which is inspired by the real-life Heckler & Koch HK33. It is the advanced version of the S.M.G. variant and features some great abilities which can be modified to bring rifles back to their domination in the game’s meta version.

This weapon possesses an exceptional damage output ability alongside it being a solid choice when playing in Ground War Mode. Though it’s a slower weapon, this shortcoming can be instantly eradicated with the correct class setup. This guide will teach you how to unlock Lachmann 556, its ideal loadout, and a perfect setup. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to unlock Lachmann 556 HK33 in Modern Warfare 2

If you’ve been keeping up with Modern Warfare 2 and the changes it has introduced, you should know by now that there have been changes in the weapon progression system. This entails the deduction and induction of various steps in the acquisition process for specific weapons.

In the latest installment, weapons belong to platforms, and you have to work your way up in Weapon Levels to acquire their advanced variants.

To acquire this rifle, players must first unlock the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle by reaching Level 17. This will open the Lachmann platform for you, and then you can proceed to use your Lachmann-762 until you manage to touch Weapon Level 16.

Once you do that, you’ll unlock the Lachmann-556, a beautiful virtual homage to Heckler & Koch HK33.

Lachmann 556 Sharpshooter class setup

This class setup is about making Lachmann 556 HK33 a perfect long-range sharpshooter weapon in CoD MWII so you can dominate in various modes.

The L.M. Cronus Grip will complement your shooting accuracy by sustaining the flinch of the rifle and helping you shoot your enemies from afar. With VX Pineapple Vert Grip, you’ll be able to aim properly while being mobile. Moreover, it will boost your hip fire recoil control and hip fire accuracy.

And as for the barrel, we went with LM Aurora 90 Barrel to ensure you’ve got extended bullet velocity and damage range.

Attachments

Barrel: LM Aurora 90 Barrel

LM Aurora 90 Barrel Underbarrel: V.X. Pineapple Vert Grip

V.X. Pineapple Vert Grip Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory Stock

Lachmann S9 Factory Stock Rear Grip: L.M. Cronus Grip

Loadout

Sidearm: X12

X12 Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks