Modern Warfare 2 Best FTAC Recon Loadouts, Class Setup, Attachments

The FTAC Recon falls under the category of Battle Rifles in CoD MWII and is very effective for mid-range targets. Mostly, existing players opt for the guns they are already familiar with and avoid using the new ones. The FTAC Recon is among those ignored high-damage weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

On the first go, most players term FTAC Recon as a high recoil and unstable rifle. However right the loadout in MW2 can make the FTAC Recon much more stable and amazingly lethal and that is where we will help you.

How to unlock FTAC Recon in MW2

To unlock the FTAC Recon battle rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, you don’t need to level up your military ranks, rather you need to simply level up another gun, M4 up to level 13. As you reach level 13, the FTAC receiver will get unlocked allowing you to use the FTAC Recon battle rifle.

FTAC Recon mid-range class setup

Being a battle rifle, the FTAC Recon sits comfortably between ARs like M4 and Marksman Rifles like EBR. At medium range, FTAC Recon truly shines as the rate of fire isn’t so high that the recoil becomes difficult to control while the damage range is good enough to take shots at enemies over a safe distance as well as giving thermal vision to counter smoke.

Below are some setup suggestions you must follow to build a perfect FTAC Recon in CoD MWII.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Holotherm

SZ Holotherm Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5” Barrel

Bull Rider 16.5” Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Shred CP90 Compensator

Shred CP90 Compensator Underbarrel: Forge-TAC Ripper 56

Loadout

Secondary: X-13 Auto

X-13 Auto Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks