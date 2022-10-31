Modern Warfare 2 Best M4 (M4A1) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The beloved M4A1 assault rifle returns in Modern Warfare 2 as the M4. It has always been the go-to weapon for assaulters in every single Call of Duty installment to date.

With Modern Warfare 2, the M4 offers a bunch of new attachments that you can combine with various perks for the best AR loadout in the game.

If you are new to the game and not sure which weapon to pick, start with the M4. The following guide will get you started with the best M4 loadouts and class setups for both short-range and long-range encounters in MW2.

How to unlock M4 in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, the M4 is the first weapon in the AR weapon platform. For that reason, M4 does not need to be unlocked and will be available from the beginning.

As you level up, you can however unlock more weapons in the progression tree of Assault Rifle, for example, M16 . Right off the bat, you will get a basic standard-class setup of the M4 rifle.

To begin upgrading and customizing your weapon, you will need to reach level 5. If you are not liking the weapon in MW2, you can however try other options such as VEL 46, FSS Hurricane, and Lachman-556 until you will get the option to upgrade yours.

M4 mid-range class setup

The basic M4 class setup is best for medium to long ranges. If your reflexes and aim are good, you can also take the M4 in short ranges.

The M4 Assault rifle is a weapon that can easily fit any combat scenario and has a lot of versatility because of its numerous attachments. We have made a list of the best attachment, perks, and loadouts for the M4 Assault rifle.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Forge-Tac Castle Comp Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel

Loadout

Secondary: Expedite 12

Expedite 12 Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Perks