Mafia 3 Emmanuel Lazare Side Missions and Favors ‘Are We Cool Guide

Mafia 3 Emmanuel Lazare Side Missions and Favors Guide to help you complete Are We Cool side mission for Emmanuel Lazare.

Emmanuel Lazare in Mafia 3 is Cassandra’s Lieutenant and wants you to collect caches of drugs on a boat and drop them off at a friendly location. Do, however, note that you must complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown to get these side missions.

Mafia 3 Emmanuel Lazare Side Missions and Favors Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about completing Are We Cool missions.

Emmanuel Lazare Side Mission

Are We Cool: Out Loses

How to Get : Complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown

You need to meet Lazare at the boathouse on the backside of the First Baptist Church in Delray Hollow. After accepting the mission, select the first task and head towards the smuggling dock on the easternmost riverbank – try to head inside on foot.

Once there, use the Intel View to find three enemies. To eliminate the first one, head inside the window in the front and charge in. From there, head out the back window and eliminate the other one. Lastly, eliminate the last one facing the boat and head inside it. After heading inside the boat, look for a plane dropping crates into the water.

You basically need to pick up three crates. Once you have done so, open up the map and select the nearest racket dock and get there. After transferring the drugs into the truck, choose another closest racket station.

Once you are done with the delivery – which is a simple job of driving and getting on the designated location – speak with Lazare and complete the quest. After this, you would be able to complete another couple of missions exactly like this – with slightly more guards and changed locations.

This is all we have on Mafia 3 Emmanuel Lazare Side Missions and Favors Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!