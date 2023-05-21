Mafia 3 Burke Side Missions and Favors ‘I.R.A. Don’t Ask Guide

Mafia 3 Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide to help you complete the I.R.A. Don’t Ask quest chain and earn I.R.A. Don’t Ask Achievement/Trophy.

Being one of the underbosses in the game, Thomas Burke requires you to steal a variety of cars from the city in order to keep his IRA connections satisfied. As with popular sandbox titles, these I.R.A. Don’t Ask simply revolve around finding the marked vehicle and driving it to the salvage yard in decent condition.

Do, however, note that you must complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown to get these side missions.

Mafia 3 Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide

In our Mafia 3 Burke Side Missions and Favors, we have detailed everything you need to know in order to complete I.R.A. Don’t Ask side missions.

Pointe Verdun: Thomas Burke

I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Orange Samson Richmond-Luxes

How to Get : Complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown

After speaking with Burke in Pointe Verdun and get on the hunt for three orange Samson Richmond-Luxes. This is extremely simple! You basically need to open up map and select green screwdriver icon. This basically denotes the spawn location of the vehicles you need.

Once you get to the spawn point, use the Intel View in order to find the vehicle, hijack it, and return it to Burke. You need to deliver a total of 3 vehicles in order to complete the mission.

I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Red De’Leo Capulets

How to Get : Complete I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Orange Samson Richmond-Luxes

This mission is exactly like the one with 3 orange Samson Richmond-Luxes, but with a little twist. This time around, the vehicles that you need to steal are inside police stations. However, this is not as bad as it looks.

One of the easiest ways of getting all the vehicles is either by using Police Dispatcher or by using Screaming Zemi. From there, it is a simple matter of heading inside the vehicles and driving them back to Burke.

I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Green Bullworth Aspens

How to Get : Complete I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Red De’Leo Capulets

This one is exactly like the first one. After speaking with Burke, you need to open up the map to mark the vehicle nearest your location, hijack the cars, and deliver them to Burke – as simple as that!

I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Cutler 50s

How to Get : Complete I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Bullworth Aspens and Assign a Second District

Let us take a break from the cars, shall we? From this mission, Burke needs you to steal 3 boats. The rest of the job as exactly like it is with cars. You need to open up your map in order to mark the nearest boat and drive it to the drop location.

I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Blue Samson Dukes

How to Get : Complete I.R.A. Don’t Ask: Steal 3 Cutler 50s

Once again, the mission is very similar to the others, but expect to run into guards this time around. After selecting the vehicle on your map, you need to make sure that you eliminate the enemies before heading inside the vehicle.

To do so, you need to make sure that you head to the area with the vehicle and then open up your Intel View to find all the enemies nearby. It is recommended to find a decent cover and eliminate enemies one after the other before driving the vehicle back to Burke and complete the chain of missions.

This is all we have on Mafia 3 Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!