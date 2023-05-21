Mafia 3 Cassandra Side Missions and Favors ‘.45 in My Hand Guide

Mafia 3 Cassandra Side Missions and Favors Guide to help you complete the .45 in my Hand quest chain and earn .45 in My Hand Achievement/Trophy.

Cassandra in Mafia 3 is one of the three underbosses for whom you can complete side missions. .45 in my Hand basically revolves around Cassandra’s fear of Hollow not being able to protect itself and in need of weapons.

In order to achieve that, she wants you to roam around the city and gather weapons. Do, however, note that you must complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown to get these side missions.

Mafia 3 Cassandra Side Missions and Favors Guide

Delray Hollow: Cassandra

.45 in my Hand: Steal Weapons Shipment

How to Get : Complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown

After meeting Cassandra in voodoo shop in Delray Hollow, learn more about the stashes of guns you need to steal from the city. From this area, mark the truck that you need to hijack in Barclay Mills – marked with a purple SMG icon.

Try to access the area from a high ledge on the southeast edge of the building and find the truck using Intel View. Quickly eliminate a couple of guards in the alleyway and approach the large gate. Take cover near the gate and locate five more guards near the truck – try to eliminate them one by one.

Once done, drive the truck to the designated location and do not aggro the cops. As long as you cleared the original area of all guards, you should face no resistance. From there, talk to Cassandra and complete the quest.

.45 in my Hand: Steal Dixie Gun Stash Truck

How to Get : Complete .45 in my Hand: Steal Weapons Shipment

After speaking with Cassandra, head towards the purple SMG icon on your map. It is recommended to park near the compound and head inside on foot. You basically need to head inside from the northwest edge opening and eliminate a couple of guards.

Once done, simply eliminate the guard on the rooftop and another two when they come running at you. From there, it is a simple matter of driving the truck to the designated location and speaking with Cassandra.

.45 in my Hand: Steal Police Van

Complete .45 in my Hand: Steal Dixie Gun Stash Truck

Once again, speak with Cassandra and mark the purple SMG icon in Southdowns. You need to park somewhere around the compound and head inside on foot.

Try to approach the area from western side and eliminate anyone that happens to be in the driveway. From there, head towards the guard post and lure the cops out and sneak inside. Continue towards the back lot and eliminate officers near the exit gate one by one. Moreover, do not forget to remember one officer near the backside of the van.

From there, simply head inside the van and try to lose cops before delivering the van. Alternatively, you can use Police Dispatcher to make things a tad easier. Once done, simply talk to Cassandra and complete the mission.

This is all we have on Mafia 3 Cassandra Side Missions and Favors Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!