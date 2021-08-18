Choosing the best team has always been the number one priority in Madden therefore, we’ve put together the Madden NFL 22 Best Playbooks. This guide will go over the best Offense and Defense books in the game and you can pick the one that best suits your style.

Madden NFL 22 Best Playbooks

Once you’re done with your team selection, the next thing you want to focus on will be your playbook. Consider playbooks as the base of your success in Madden 22 as they come with various strategies, formation along with offensive and defensive options.

Knowing the ins and outs of Madden 22 can really make a difference. So, you might want to keep up-to-date with all things related to the game, as we show you the ropes, tips and tricks to keep you on top of your game.

Below are the playbooks we’ll be discussing in Madden NFL 22.

Best Defensive Playbooks

For defense, you’ll be focusing on a 4-3 and 3-4 distinction. To get a 3-4 defense, use four good linebackers, otherwise select two defensive tackles and two defensive ends each for a 4-3. Below are the best Defense playbooks to choose from in Madden 22.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As mentioned before, select good linebackers for a solid 3-4 defense, and what better team to start with than the Buccaneers themselves.

Linebackers are your number one priority since Madden 22 gives more importance to speed than defensive tackles. Therefore, start off with the Buccaneers in Madden 22 and take over the center of the field.

Minnesota Vikings

In case you don’t have a 3-4 defense then an alternate option is to go for a 4-3 defense. Minnesota Vikings are the best defensive playbook for a 4-3 defense in Madden 22.

Since the Vikings emphasize the defensive front, therefore, their 4-3, nickel, dollar and prevent formation will do wonders on the field during a hard-hitting game.

New England Patriots

Despite being untouched since the previous Madden games, still probably the best and the most versatile defensive team in Madden 22, the New England Patriots.

The Patriots come with a mix of both 3-4 as well as 4-3, Nickel and Dime formations. They’ll be an amazing addition to your Defensive roster.

Best Offensive Playbooks

Offensive Playbooks in Madden 22 play an important role during a game due to them possessing the right formation along with plays and packages to help you get an easy victory. Below are the best Offense playbooks to choose from in Madden 22.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs didn’t quite have a good playbook that matches their offense in previous Madden games.

But Madden 22 put an end to that by introducing a new system where a team’s playstyle is matched with the play. Making the Chiefs have one of the best longer-developing pass plays.

Baltimore Ravens

If you’re the type of player whose main focus is to take full advantage of a mobile quarterback then the best offensive playbook for you has to be the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens possesses a set of formation which can surely make a serious threat for your opponents. Formations such as Pistols and Shotgun.

Las Vegas Raiders

Last but most certainly not the least. The Last Vegas Raiders are one of the best offensive teams in the game possessing almost every formation possible to use.

You can either be a runner, a passer, or have any position on the field, you’ll still have enough room from their playbook to use from.

Best Overall

Below we’ll be taking a look at the best Overall teams in Madden NFL 22.

Buffalo Bills

Starting with one of the best overalls, the Buffalo Bills coming in at a solid 87 overall in Madden 22. With players like Stefon Diggs as a runner and Josh Allen with his rocket arm and an unbelievable 70-yard throw, Buffalo Bills are a must-have overall team on your roster.

Baltimore Ravens

Coming in at an 88 Overall, probably the most stacked team on our list is the Baltimore Ravens.

In the lead, we have Lamar Jackson with his RPO and option plays, and partnering him with a wide receiver like Marquise Brown and a running back like JK Dobbins can do you wonders in the offensive division.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lastly, we have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at an amazing 92 Overall with players like Tom Brady.

Compared to the rest of the teams on the list, the Buccaneers have a higher chance of shooting a win. So, if you’re looking for the best overall playbook, the Buccaneers should be on top of your list.