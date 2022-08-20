Madden 23 Playbooks: Best Offense

While a good defensive playbook has merit, you will eventually need to pick out the best offensive playbooks to wreak havoc on the field in Madden NFL 23.

You will not be able to make a dent in the opponent’s front lines unless you have a good offense on your drawing board. Hence, the following guide will help you out in picking the best offensive playbooks possible in Madden 23.

Best Offensive Playbooks

San Fransisco 49ers

Arguably the best-balanced playbook Madden 23 has to offer. If you’re the type of player who is constantly looking for different formations then this playbook is best suitable for you since it possesses the best under center as well as prominent shotgun formations.

For the shotgun formations, they have the Deebo package which plants a wide receiver such as D. Samuel in the backfield which almost guarantees a catch-forward pass from the quarterback.

The San Fransisco 49ers playbook consists of a strong Close and Slot Close which can help you take home the trophy if there’s only a yard or two left for victory.

Carolina Panthers

When choosing the Carolina Panthers playbook, you must go to the Gun Bunch Offset straight away as using this formation, you can perform Curl Flat, Y Curl, HB Cross Screen, and even a Z-Spot.

Although with the recent news of EA removing the ability to block the tight end, you can still use the Carolina Panthers playbook to block a tight end with the Bunch formation, making this one of the most useful offset playbooks in Madden 23.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite being a Defensive playbook in the previous installment of the Madden franchise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their way to the best offensive list of playbooks this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the best Off-Meta playbook. The players who are in need of strong halfbacks must use this playbook for an amazing Gun Box, Gun Tight, and a Trips HB WK.

Especially considering how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers possess formations with 4-wide receivers, making it one of the fastest and a must-have playbook on the field.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions is an overall and balanced playbook. However, that is overshadowed by the impressive Gun Trip Tight End they possess ranging from X-spot to the Inside Zone.

Even though they don’t have a full bunch, they still have Smash Return, Mesh Post, and Verticals which are three of the best formation in any playbook, making the Detroit Lions a highly recommended playbook to pick for your offensive needs.

New England Patriots

Similar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots have made their way from being the best Defensive playbook in Madden 22 to the top spot of the best Offensive playbook in Madden 23.

The New England Patriots possess the most over-powered formation of the Inside Zone and Quick Base and using these will surely give you the victory card in no time.

We would recommend going straight to the Y-Off Trips Pats from the get-go as they’ll help you block your tight-end with ease.