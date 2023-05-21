Kingdom Come: Deliverance Saving Guide – How To Save, Brew Savior Schnapps, Unlimited Saves Mod

This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Saving Guide will tell you how the saving mechanic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance works. We will also give you numerous Tips and Tricks on how to ensure that your game is saved after you have done something which was difficult or important so that you always have a backup plan in case something goes astray.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s realism makes even saving the game a chore. However, you will be pleased to know that there are multiple ways that you can save your game. Saving the game is not easy but once you get the hang of it, it’s not that hard for you to save the game after an important event takes place.

Also, check out our Gambling Guide that will help you farm unlimited amount of money.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Saving

The most important thing to remember is that the game does not save whenever you want to save the game. Rather the game saves itself at certain checkpoints during the quest.

This means that even if you finish a quest, your progress is not saved until you get to a certain checkpoint in the next quest. Let’s go ahead and take a look at some other ways which will allow you to save your progress at specific intervals.

How to Save

Use the bed that you have and rest for at least 1 hour when moving in between the quests. This will save your game for you. Later on in the game, you will unlock further beds and you will be able to save your game on those beds as well.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you cannot find a bed nearby and need to save your game, you can pay for accommodation at the Local Tavern and sleep there to save your progress.

You can also use the bathhouse that is available in almost every village. Select whichever option you can pay for as it does not need to be the most expensive one for you to save the game.

When traversing the woods, you can use the campsites that are scattered throughout the game. All you have to do is to get to the campsites and the game will save automatically.

Savior Schnapps is another beverage that can save the game wherever you want. They are very rare so do not use them too often. You can also become an alcoholic if you use the Schnapps too often, so be extremely careful with those.

Apart from saving your progress, healing is another basic yet complicated mechanic in the game. To learn more about it, you can check out our Healing Guide by heading over to the page.

Unlimited Saves Mod

If you are a procrastinator like most of us, then chances are that you do not want to waste your time trying to find accommodation before quitting the game. For this reason, there is a mod made specifically for people like you which can save your game wherever you are.

Looking to repair your weapons, armor, and clothes; our Repairing Guide for more help.

Initially, the mod required you to have one Schnapps in your inventory which would never deplete. Now, however, there is an updated version of the mod that does not even require you to have the toxic alcohol in your inventory and will just give it to you when you want to save your game.

That is all we have for our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Saving Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!