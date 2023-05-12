Gambling is just one of the many things in Kingdom Come: Deliverance that can be used to make some quick cash with a bit of luck. The mini-game called Farkle is a dice-based gambling game which can net you extra cash.

This Kingdom Come Deliverance Gambling Guide will tell you about all of the ins and outs of the dice game which are available to you in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Be sure to check out our Money Guide for some more interesting ways of farming some Easy Money in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gambling

During a game of Farkle, you play against one other person and the winner is the first person who gets to a certain number of points. The game starts with the player who has the turn having six dice.

Every single 1 is worth 100 points and 5 are worth 50 points. A die is set aside after every single roll of the dice. You can either select ones and fives from the roll-up front for the points or you can use the dies to make combinations of the two numbers.

The points will be forfeited if you do not have a scoring dice on a roll. Make sure you try to get as many points as possible.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Try to book the sure points as soon as you can and then pass the dice to the other player so that you do not bust up and lose all of your points that you have earned in that turn.

Looking to get your hands on a decent stallion? Feel free to check out our Horses Guide for everything you need to know!

How to Gamble

Finding a Gambler

To start gambling, you’re going to have to find yourself a gambler. Gamblers will only appear in taverns (Marked by a beer icon on the world map). Once you get inside a tavern, you’ll be able to spot a dice table, you’ll be able to initiate a gamble if someone is sitting there.

Tips and Tricks

Usually, the points that you need to win the game are 2,000 and they are mentioned towards the left-side of your screen. Both of the players will be trying to do that and you need to get there first.

Remember that if you roll three dice of the same number, you will score a hundred times of the number that came up. For example, if you roll the number 2 three times in the same turn, then you will get 200 points since 2 * 100 = 200.

The next move will not happen until and unless, one dice rolled is ‘one’, another is ‘five’, and at least three of the dice have the same value.

Should the above conditions not be met, the round will be called a bust, and the game will finish with you losing all points.

However, you need to decide which one of the dice you will reroll after you have thrown six of the dice in the first turn. This means that you may eventually come to a point where you need to decide whether rerolling some of the dice is worth it or not.

Remember that if you reroll a few dice and they come back without any score, then you will forfeit all of the points that you had accumulated in that specific turn.

It comes down to your own personal preference, whether you decide to continue or not. You need to weight up both of the options and see whether the risk is worth it or not.

Make sure you score with as few dice as possible so that you can have another turn and then further increase your score. An example of this would be that if you get three 2s and one 5, then cash in the 5 and reroll the 2s so that you have a chance to score with the dice once again.