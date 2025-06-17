How To Get Velvet Sword Of St Trina In Elden Ring

A straight sword that belongs to the discarded self of Miquella, the Velvet Sword of St Trina represents anger and frustration in Elden Ring. When left alone, St Trina’s peaceful mist turned into a poisonous deep purple cloud that puts her enemies to eternal sleep.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Velvet Sword of St Trina in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and how you can weave an amazing sleep build around it. As this is one of the more difficult weapons to obtain, follow our guide precisely to avoid getting sidetracked.

Velvet Sword of St Trina Location

The Velvet Sword of St Trina can be looted from a dead body hidden deep inside the Stone Coffin Fissure area in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Reaching the Stone Coffin Fissure area is not an easy task, as it is hidden in the southwest section of the map. The only way to reach this area is through the Cerulean Coast.

Start from the Cerulean Coast site of grace and go north towards the location marked on the map. This area is riddled with putrescent enemies who will be throwing massive pots at you.

Keep going through the area until you reach a large Fissure in the middle of the ground. Go towards its east end to find the platforms that will lead you down. Use Torrent to drop down carefully until you reach the first site of grace.

Follow the cave in front of you and climb over the destroyed ship while avoiding the enemies. This will take you to the Stone Coffin Fissure area.

Once you reach a breakable rock, you will be dropped down without taking any damage.

Keep following the path until you reach the next site of grace called Fissure Cross. Rest at the site of grace and turn back. Go to the right side and carefully look below. You will notice some platforms that you can jump down from.

Some of these jumps look dangerous, but they won’t kill you. Once you reach the very bottom, look to your left to see a small cave. There will be a dead body at its end with an item. Careful when you approach it, as some slug enemies from the rooftop will drop on you.

Interact with the dead body to obtain the Velvet Sword of St Trina in Elden Ring.

Velvet Sword of St Trina Stats and Requirements

The Velvet Sword of St Trina is an Intelligence-based weapon that also requires Dexterity and Strength to wield properly. You will need 10 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Intelligence to wield it.

It has E scaling with both Str and Int stats and D scaling with Dex stat. This weapon can’t be infused with any Ash of War as it has a unique weapon skill called Mists of Eternal Sleep. This skill requires 23 FP each cast and summons a deep purple mist that puts the enemies to eternal sleep.

You also can’t apply any magic or consumables to this straight sword either. This sword has a base physical attack power of 95 and 61 magic, which can be increased to 232 and 149, respectively, once you upgrade this sword to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

The Velvet Sword of St Trina weighs only 2.5 and induces sleep (42) on each successive hit. This is a unique sword and can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Velvet Sword of St Trina Best Build

For this build, we will be focusing on inducing sleep in enemies, followed by critical strikes. To make this build work, we will be using a fully upgraded Velvet Sword of St Trina with a level 150+ character.

Distribute your points in the attributes as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Mind : 30

: 30 Dexterity : 60

: 60 Intelligence: 20

Use the following talismans to further enhance your character.

Two-Headed Turtle Talisman . Greatly increases the stamina recovery.

. Greatly increases the stamina recovery. Blade of Mercy . Raises the attack power by 20% for the next 20 seconds after a critical attack.

. Raises the attack power by 20% for the next 20 seconds after a critical attack. Dagger Talisman . Increases the attack power of critical attacks by 17%.

. Increases the attack power of critical attacks by 17%. St Trina’s Smile. Increases the attack power if there is sleep in the vicinity.

For this build, use the Scaled Armor set alongside St Trina’s Blossom. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Deflecting Hardtear. To perform a perfect guard and negate any incoming physical damage.

Greenburst Crystal Tear. To increase stamina recovery.

You can use any medium shield to block most of the physical and elemental attacks. Use and activate Radahn’s Great Rune to increase your health and stamina. This build is nimble and fast. It doesn’t rely on dealing massive damage in one go but rather on outing your enemies to sleep and dealing critical hits.

With this build, you can put any boss to eternal sleep who is susceptible to the sleep debuff. However, it won’t work with the bosses that are immune to it.