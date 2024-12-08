How To Get The Wrath Of Gold Incantation In Elden Ring

An incantation that represents the wrath of the Erdtree, the Wrath of Gold incantation produces a shockwave that pushes enemies away and even knocks them down in Elden Ring. Formed after the shattering of the Elden Ring, this incantation shows the resentment of the outer-will towards its subjects.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain Wrath of Gold in Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively with the Faith-based sorcerer build.

Wrath of Gold Location in Elden Ring

Wrath of Gold incantation can be looted from a treasure chest hidden inside a cellar in the southern part of the Woodfolk Ruins.

These ruins can be found in the northern Altus Plateau, directly northeast of the Altus Tunnel entrance.

To reach the Woodfolk Ruins, start from the Forest Spanning Greatbridge Site of Grace and head down the bridge with the help of the spectral steed, Torrent.

Travel northeast until you come across the ruins with three wormface enemies. There is an entrance right next to them leading into a small cellar. Enter the cellar and open the treasure chest to obtain the Wrath of Gold incantation in Elden Ring.

Wrath of Gold Stats and Requirements

Wrath of Gold belongs to the Erdtree Incantations and benefits from the Erdtree Seal. It requires 32 Faith and 44-57 Stamina to cast.

It has a 4-meter radius (5 when charged) and deals both Holy and Stance damage to the enemies. Wrath of Gold stacks with Godfrey Icon talisman, which raises its potency by 15%.

FYI We prefer Wrath of Gold over Noble Presence due to its higher radius and faster casting speed.

Wrath of Gold is an amazing incantation when you are surrounded by enemies and want some free space. It has a lightning-fast animation speed that allows you to push away enemies easily.

While this incantation doesn’t deal much damage on its own, it is a must-have for the sorcery builds to come out of difficult situations unscathed.