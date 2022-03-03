Elden Ring Sorcery/Mage Builds Guide

Magic in Elden Ring is a wondrous thing to behold and quite powerful when you have the right build! In this guide, we will tell you in detail about different Mage and Sorcery builds for Elden Ring so that you can be the most powerful sorcerer in the Lands Between. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Sorcery/Mage Builds

Sorcerers and Mages in Elden Ring need a couple of things to be fully functional. They require sufficient Intelligence, Arcane and Mind stats and access to powerful sorceries and staffs.

Gaining the aforementioned stats is a matter of leveling up but obtaining more powerful sorceries and staffs requires you to find sorcery teachers, scrolls and merchants.

Below, we’ve outlined some mage builds in Elden Ring that require a few key spells to get started and form a good base to work towards your powerful sorcerer

Best Astrologer Mage Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Flask Spread: Mostly stack into FP with a couple of potions

Mostly stack into FP with a couple of potions Weapon: Demi-Human Queen’s Staff

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff Shield: Scripture Wooden Shield (Basic)

Scripture Wooden Shield (Basic) Armor: Astrologer’s Armor

Astrologer’s Armor Primary Stats: Intelligence, Mind

Intelligence, Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor, Dexterity

Vigor, Dexterity Skills: Golden Seed, Ashes of War

Golden Seed, Ashes of War Spells: Glintstone Arc, Glintstone Pebbles

This class is all about magic being a wizard tarnished. We’ll start off with character creation. We’re picking the astrologer here and the astrologers main two stats is mined to increase your FP as well as intelligence.

For the keepsake that we’re going to pick here is probably going to be the golden seed. This is because it just gives you an extra flask which is super valuable in the early stages of the game.

How to Play with Astrologer Mage Build

You start off with the Astrologers armor which is just relatively decent light gear to wear. You get a pretty basic shield as well as the short sword but for the most part, we’re not really going to be using that.

The key item is the Astrologer’s Staff as well as the spells. You start out with the Glintstone pebble and the Glintstone arc. You won’t really use Glintstone Arc too much. It’s a relatively AoE spell in a cone in front of you but the pebble is what we’re going to use all of the time.

You’ll be raining pebbles down on enemies all of the time. It has such a low FP cost but does a decent amount of damage and you will just be using this throughout most of the game until you have enough FP for Greater Glitstone Shard

For your Flask choice, here you want to stack mostly into FP. Probably have a couple of health potions because if you run out of FP you’re probably going to die anyway. So, I would lead towards FP over health.

It’s always best to stay at range basically just spamming the Glintstone pebbles until you get better spells. The spirit summons are an absolute must to take away aggro from you so that you can keep raining down those spells and especially in fights when there are a lot of enemies around.

You want to have the spirit summons active so you can prevent them from just all attacking you and so you can keep dodging as well as casting those spells.

If a weak enemy has like a tiny little bit of health left and you don’t want to waste the last bit of FP, switch to the shorts or just hit them once and then continue on the way.

It’s also worth pointing out that you need to be facing the enemy when you’re casting your spell so if you’re riding Torrent for example and you’re moving away you will need to turn around and face the enemy and then line up the shot.

This can sometimes be difficult when you are mounted on Torrent. Occasionally switch the short sword in some of these scenarios as well and just employ like hit and run tactics and just sprint past them and just have a quick swing.

It makes it a little bit simpler because it can be difficult to cast spells while on the mount, but it is well worth doing regardless of whether you’re mounted or on the ground for your attributes.

We are really just stacking intelligence, and mind intelligence will increase the Overall damage you’ll do with your spells, and mind to increase your FP total so you can get more spells off before having to use a flask.

A little bit of vigor will go a long way here as well. Just in case you do miss a dodge because primarily we are going to be dodging any of the damage that’s coming towards us.

If you want to have a little bit of vigor so that you can take a hit or two without getting one shot, it’s well worth putting a couple of those early points into vigor just to help your survivability.

Best Pure Mage Build

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Flask Spread: Mostly stack into FP

Mostly stack into FP Weapon: Meteorite Staff, Lazuli Glintstone Sword, Carian Greatsword

Meteorite Staff, Lazuli Glintstone Sword, Carian Greatsword Shield: Scripture Wooden Shield (Basic)

Scripture Wooden Shield (Basic) Armor: Raya Lucarian Sorcerer, Alberich’s Set, Snow Witch Set

Raya Lucarian Sorcerer, Alberich’s Set, Snow Witch Set Primary Stats: Intelligence

Intelligence Secondary Stats: Vigor, Mind

Vigor, Mind Skills: Crimson Amber Medallion, Golden Seeds, Lone Wolf Ashes

Crimson Amber Medallion, Golden Seeds, Lone Wolf Ashes Spells: Rock Sling, Loretta’s Greatbow, Carian Slicer

Glintstone Pebble and Glintstone Arc will be your starter ability. Glintstone Pebble throws 1 pebble at a time while Glintstone Arc sends out a wave. So, it’s better to keep your enemies in line for greater efficiency.

For the keepsake, you can have Crimson Amber Medallion and Golden Seeds. Crimson Amber Medallion is for a bit more HP while the golden seat gives you an extra flask at the start and can be very useful as it means you get more FP for sorceries

For primary stats, pump as many points into intelligence as possible. Ultimately you want to get it all the way till 70 at least so you can cast all the sorceries in the game.

For your secondary stats, you want to spend it on mind and vigor, so you have more FP and more HP meaning more sorceries you can cast before running out of FP and more survivability.

How to Play with Pure Mage Build

Carian Slicer is a really good spell as it only costs 4 FP and it does insane damage in return. It’s melee range and has a very fast attack that prevents enemies from attacking at all while you kill them with fast, powerful attacks and if you’re mounted you can kill mobs relatively safely.

You can pick Meteorite Staff pretty much at the start of the game. You can find the Meteorite Staff in the swamp near Celia Crystal tunnel.

Rock Sling will melt the HP bars of your enemies. It is really close to the staff. Spell does insane damage doesn’t cost too much FP and it also can function as an AoE spell at the same time.

Meteorite Staff also boosts gravity spells, and the rock fling spell is a gravity spell so these two go perfectly together.

Kill Loretta to get Loretta’s Greatbow. You can easily kill her with Rock Sling. Loretta’s Greatbow is a great opener for his bosses and has an insane distance. You can even charge it to make it deal more damage. This will also one-shot a lot of mobs with it and have a very efficient way to kill annoying rangers and other mages in the game.

You can get Carion Greatsword at Church of Vows for 10k Runes from the giant turtle. This Greatsword is like an upgraded Carian Slicer, but its range is way bigger.

You can run away with it while casting it and it will still hit enemies due to its radius so it’s much easier to attack enemies with it than the Carian Slicer. Its damage output is also crazy good.

Increase your memory slots by getting the Memory Stones so that you can use all your spells.