How To Get The Starscourge Heirloom In Elden Ring

A talisman engraved with the picture of General Radahn, the Starscourge Heirloom Talisman in Elden Ring increases the Strength of its wearer. Depicting Radahn’s victory against the stars, this talisman is a symbol of one’s undying strength against all odds.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Starscourge Heirloom talisman in Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively to boost your Strength build.

Starscourge Heirloom Talisman Location

Starscourge Heirloom Talisman can be looted from a treasure chest on the rooftop of Fort Gael in Caelid.

This fort can be found in southwest Caelid, near the border of northern Limgrave. The entrance gate of Fort Gael is closed. Go around the entrance until you find a ladder near a tree trunk leading inside Fort Gael through a broken rampart.

Don’t drop down. Instead, walk on the wooden beam to reach the stairs leading to the roof of Fort Gael. Defeat the soldiers in this area and go to the left corner to find a canopy tent.

Roll through the boxes to clear the area. Open the treasure chest at the back of the camp to collect the Starscourge heirloom Talisman in Elden Ring.

Starscourge Heirloom Stats and Uses

Starscourge Heirloom Talisman raises the Strength of its wearer by 5 points. This remains in effect unless the talisman is removed.

This talisman is a dream come true for the players going with a Strength-based build. It weighs 0.8 and can be sold for 1000 Runes to any merchant in the game.

There are no superior variants of this Talisman. You won’t be able to find Starscourge Talisman 1 or 2 in either the base game or the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

To further raise the Strength stat, you can use items like Godrick’s Great Rune or Strength-Knot Crystal Tear. These items grant a temporary boost to the Strength stat.

To further increase your strength, you can use Radagon’s Scarseal and Radagon’s Soreseal Talismans that stack with each other and Starscourge Heirloom Talisman.