How To Farm Gold Fast In Baldur’s Gate 3

Farming Gold Fast in Baldur’s Gate 3 should be your priority. Merchants around the game world will have useful items such as powerful gear, potions, camping supplies, and more. You can only get them if you have gold. However, due to the limited number of ways to farm gold, it will take you a long time to get there.

Plus, the game does not make it easy on you while you farm for gold. However, a few ways exist to speed up the process and get gold in vast quantities.

Understanding Gold Farming in BG3

There are a couple of ways to farm gold fast in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first one involves extensive map exploration and is a bit less risky. But collecting gold in adequate quantities will take a lot of your time.

The second way involves greater risk but has quicker returns. You can always pickpocket people known to be wealthy and use their gold to boost yourself.

Exploration

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is vast, full of dungeons, towns, and several other points of interest. If you are a player wanting to accumulate bulk quantities of gold, then exploration has to be your first bet. While scouting through different map areas, you will come across barrels, chests, and crates that contain valuable loot inside.

Most of the time, this loot turns out to be gold in small amounts. But if you loot enough times, you can easily have a decent amount of money. So, we recommend not missing any of such items during your journey. The rare items you find from chests and other sources can be stored in the Traveler’s Chest in your camp. You can then sell them later on when you need a quick buck.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pickpocketing

If your party has companions with good Dexterity and Sleight of Hand stats, they can be a great asset for pickpocketing. Astarion is the perfect candidate for this and can get extremely high bonuses to allow him to pickpocket people easily. Once you decide to steal some money from an NPC, ideally a merchant, you will need to do the following things.

Ungroup your party and engage the target in conversation.

The pickpocketing character will then approach from outside of the merchant’s field of vision.

This character will then hide and proceed to pickpocket.

The risk in pickpocketing is that if you fail, your actions may provoke the characters. You will likely be hauled off to jail or will have to fight your way out. The best thing to do in this situation is always to save your game before you pickpocket.

Combat

Combat is an extension of our exploration method to farm gold. During the campaign, you will encounter a lot of NPCs and bosses such as True Soul Neer in serious combat. After they are defeated, always make sure to check up on their bodies to obtain certain items. Often they have large quantities of gold and other rare accessories.

And that’s all you need to know to farm gold fast in Baldur’s Gate 3.