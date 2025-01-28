How To Get The Noble Sorcerer Ashes In Elden Ring

A spirit of a nobleman who was once inspired to be a sorcerer at the Academy of Raya Lucaria, the Noble Sorcerer ashes is an early game summon in Elden Ring. This spirit failed to excel at magic during its life and can now only use rudimentary spells once summoned.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Noble Sorcerer’s ashes in the Elden Ring and how you can use them effectively against enemies.

Noble Sorcerer Ashes Location

Noble Sorcerer Ashes in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Erdtree Burial Watchdog in the Stormfoot Catacombs.

To reach the Stormfoot Catacombs, start from the Church of Elleh and go northwest. Hug the wall of the hill and keep moving west until you come across a small door with some torches on its sides.

Progress through the Stormfoot Catacombs until you reach the dungeon boss, The Erdtree Burial Watchdog. This enemy uses fire attacks to inflict damage on the players.

It also uses overhead sword slam and ground pound attacks. It is a very weak enemy and can be defeated with any early-game build. Once defeated, the Erdtree Burial Watchdog Drops the Noble Sorcerer Ashes in Elden Ring.

Noble Sorcerer Ashes Stats and Requirements

Noble Sorcerer Ashes can be summoned with 11 FP. This is an early-game summon with minuscule requirements.

However, to summon these ashes, you must first obtain the Spirit Summoning Bell from Ranni, the lunar princess. Progress through the game until you get the spectral steed, Torrent, from Melina.

Return to the Church of Elleh at night, and Princess Ranni will appear. Talk to her, and she will give you the spirit-summoning bell. Once a grave icon appears on the left side of your screen, you can use the bell to summon the Noble Sorcerer’s ashes in the Elden Ring.

You can upgrade these ashes up to +10 with the help of Grave Gloveworts. As an early-game summon, Noble Sorcerer has low HP and stamina. Its attacks do measly damage to the enemies and are not recommended for the mid or late-game areas.