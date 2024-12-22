How To Get The Litany Of Proper Death In Elden Ring

A golden order fundamentalist incantation, Litany of Proper Death in Elden Ring, is used to hunt those who live in death. This spell creates a large AoE that deals holy damage to the enemies caught within.

Litany of Death can be missed if you are not careful. Let us help you acquire it and tell you how to convert a useless spell into one of the most amazing situational spells in the Elden Ring.

Litany of Proper Death Location

The Litany of Proper Death incantation can be purchased from D, Hunter of the Dead, for 2,500 Runes.

D, Hunter of the Dead, can be found on Stormhill mourning a dead person at his feet. Upon talking with him, he will move to the Summonwater Village.

If you defeat the Tibia Mariner boss at the Summonwater Village, he will then move to the Roundtable Hold. There is another way to move D, Hunter of the Dead, to the Roundtable Hold.

If you miss D, Hunter of the Dead, at the locations mentioned earlier, simply progress through the game until you activate a Site of Grace in Caelid or Altus Plateau.

Once done, return to the Roundtable Hold and you will find him sitting in front of the large table. He can be recognized by his golden armor with the shape of a twin on its chest piece.

Talk to D, Hunter of the Dead, and ask him to teach you sorceries. At this point, you can learn Litany of Proper Death from him for 2,500 Runes.

FYI If D, Hunter of the Dead, dies by progressing his questline, you can take his Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk in the Roundtable Hold and purchase this spell for the same price.

Litany of Proper Death Stats and Requirements

Litany of Death incantation requires 17 Intelligence and 17 Faith to cast. It also needs 17 FP and 28 Stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

Litany of Proper Death summons a golden order image that deals holy damage to the enemies. This AoE attack deals almost negligible damage to normal enemies.

The amount of damage done is so small that this spell can be considered the worst offensive spell the game has to offer. However, the story changes if you use it against the Undead Enemies. It deals 100% of the sacred seal damage to the enemies and stops them from coming back to life.

Litany of Proper Death is an extremely important spell to have if you want to visit graveyards or catacombs. It can also be a potent weapon against Tibia Mariner and Death Rite Birds due to its immense AoE coverage.