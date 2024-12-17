How To Get The Iron Greatsword In Elden Ring

A coarse weapon with a thick blade, the Iron Greatsword is a strength weapon in Elden Ring. A weapon of choice for the Misbegotten warriors, this sword inflicts massive punishment on the enemies that dare stand in the path of its swings.

Obtaining the Iron Greatsword is a brutal task that involves farming one of the most difficult enemies in the game repeatedly. In this guide, we will help you obtain this greatsword and tell you how to improve your chances for a better drop rate.

Iron Greatsword Farming Locations

Iron Greatsword can only be obtained as loot by farming the Red-maned Misbegotten warriors in the late-game areas.

There are only three known Misbegotten warriors that drop this sword, and the drop rate of this sword is very low, 4% for each 100 Discovery, making it an extremely rare weapon in the game.

FYI The remaining Misbegotten enemies are either mini-bosses with their unique weapons’ drops or don’t drop anything at all.

The first two misbegotten warriors can be found on the Ashen Path leading to the Forbidden Lands. To reach this area, start from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. Go back outside where you encountered the Erdtree Avatar.

Follow this path to the end until you come across a massive door. Go left once you enter the door and climb the ramp upwards. This area is riddled with Demi-Human archers and axe-wielders. Make sure to defeat smaller enemies first before engaging the Misbegotten Warriors.

FYI You can increase your Discovery value by investing in Arcane Stat or by consuming a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot before you start farming for the Iron Greatsword in Elden Ring.

However, this farming spot is not ideal as it has a lot of other enemies and you won’t be able to access it after burning the Erdtree.

The second location is north of Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace inside Miquella’s Haligtree. You can reach this area by solving the puzzle of the Ordina Liturgical Town inside the Consecrated Snowfield.

This area is rather safe, and you can use Jar’s Cannon to target the Misbegotten Warrior from afar. You can also use this area to farm for Iron Greatsword even after completing the game (unless you start the NG+).

Iron Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Iron Greatsword requires 18 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield in Elden Ring. It has C scaling with Str and D scaling with Dex.

The weapon skill for this greatsword is Stamp, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. You can also apply grease and magic to this sword.

Iron Greatsword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones and is considered a direct upgrade to the Bastard Sword. It weighs 12 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Iron Greatsword is a perfect match for the Strength builds in Elden Ring. At its maximum level (+25) with Heavy affinity, it deals 316 Physical damage with A strength scaling as compared to the Heavy Claymore +25, which deals 312 damage with B strength scaling.