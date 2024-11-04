How To Get And Use The Law Of Regression In Elden Ring

Law of Regression is a golden order incantation in Elden Ring that is required to complete Goldmask and Brother Corhyn’s quest. It is one of the best defensive incantations that can be used to remove most of the status ailments, including scarlet rot.

Locating and using the Law of Regression is a bit of a headache if you don’t know what you are doing. In this guide, we will help you locate this incantation and how you can use it to obtain an alternate ending in Elden Ring.

Law of Regression Location

Law of Regression incantation can be purchased for 10,000 runes after handing over the Golden Order Principia prayerbook to either Brother Corhyn or Miriel, the pastor of vows.

To find the Golden Order Principia prayerbook, you need to reach Leyndell, the royal capital, and defeat Godfrey, First Elden Lord (golden shade). This will unlock the Erdtree Sanctuary site of grace.

From the site of grace, go out on the balcony with a tree trunk that you can climb. Use it to reach the upper floor of the sanctuary. Exit through the door and turn left immediately. Look down to notice a roof and jump on it. Enter the sanctuary once again through the broken window.

Turn right to find a treasure chest housing Erdtree Bow. Follow the path to locate another tree trunk that you can climb. You will notice a chair hanging with an item on it. Interact with it to obtain the Golden Order Principia prayerbook.

You can give this prayerbook to either Brother Corhyn or Miriel, pastor of vows, to unlock the law of Regression incantation. It can now be purchased for 10,000 runes. This is a hefty price and you can follow our rune farming guide to make things easier.

How to use the Law of Regression to solve Radagon’s Statue Puzzle

Law of Regression requires 37 Intelligence in addition to a sacred seal to use and it can nullify all status effects and sorceries. You can visit Rennala and use a Larval tear to respec your character. This will allow you to use the Law of regression incantation if you can’t use it before.

FYI You can’t cast the law of Regression without proper Intelligence. However, you can use Intelligence boosting items and talismans to avoid respecing your character.

This incantation is associated with completing Brother Corhyn and Goldmask’s quest line. If you are following their quest, you will meet them again in Leyndell and they will ask you to solve the mystery of Radagon’s Statue.

The statue is also in Leyndell; you can access it after defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord (golden shade). Use the spiral stairs from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace until you reach an elevator. Ride it down to find a massive Radagon statue with the following message.

“Regression alone reveals secrets.”

Use the Law of Regression, where the sign is located on the ground. Make sure that you have 37 Intelligence, a sacred seal, and that you are facing the statue directly. The statue will change shape and reveal that Marika is Radagon.

FYI If the statue doesn’t work, this means you are missing one or more things mentioned above.

Law of Regression in Elden Ring is an amazing incantation to use in PvP duels. It will remove all the buffs from the opponents and disable their sorceries in progress. This incantation requires 55 FP and 50 stamina to cast in addition to 37 Intelligence.