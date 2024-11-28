How To Get The Guardian’s Swordspear In Elden Ring

A weapon that scales insanely with Dexterity, Guardian Swordspear in Elden Ring is a weapon of choice for the Erdtree Guardians. Renowned in the art of combat, these guardians roam the areas of the Lands between where Minor Erdtrees can be found.

In this guide, we will help you acquire this halberd and how you can easily farm it to craft a build around Dexterity.

Guardian’s Swordspear Location

Guardian Swordspear can only be obtained as a drop from the Erdtree Guardians. This halberd only has a 2% drop rate for each 100 discovery.

FYI You can increase your discovery by increasing your Vigor Stat beyond 30 or by using a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

These guardians are abundant near the Minor Erdtree in the Weeping Peninsula (eastern Limgrave) and Minor Erdtree Church in the Altus Plateau.

This church has 6 Erdtree Guardians, and you can reach it by going southeast of Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

As Guardian’s Swordspear is a rare drop, you need to kill these guardians multiple times by resting at a nearby Site of Grace.

Guardian’s Swordspear Stats and Requirements

Guardian’s Swordspear requires 17 strength and 16 Dexterity to wild. It has E scaling with strength and C scaling with Dexterity.

This halberd can be infused with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like Grease. You can also apply magic to Guardian’s Swordspear.

This weapon can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. It deals standard 340 Physical damage at its highest level and its scaling turns A with the keen upgrade.

The unique skill for Guardian’s Swordspear is Spinning Slash, and you can sell this weapon for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game. It weighs 9 and shares its moveset with Loretta’s War Sickle.

Guardian’s Swordspear Best Build. Is it any Good?

Guardian’s Swordspear is one of the best Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring. It can be used to make various elemental builds and we will be going with the Lightning Guardian.

For this build, we need Guardian’s Swordspear +25 with Keen path. The best ash of war for this build is Thunderbolt.

As this is a level 150 build, spread your stat points as the following.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Endurance : 30

: 30 Dexterity : 50

: 50 Faith: 60

For the off-hand, use the Gravel Stone Seal +25. For the armor set, go with the Night’s Cavalry Armor.

Use the following Talismans.

Shard of Alexander (increases skills attacks)

Ritual Sword Talisman (to increase attack power when HP is full)

Lightning Scorpion Talisman (increases lightning attacks)

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman (increases physical damage negation)

For the Flask of the Wondrous Physick, mix the following cracked tears.

Faith Knot Crystal Tear (increases faith stat)

Lightning Shrouding Cracked Tear (increases lightning attacks)

Use the following spells.