How To Get The Great Heal Incantation In Elden Ring

A superior incantation of two fingers used to heal hurt tarnished on the battlefield; the Great Heal is one of the best incantations in the Elden Ring. This support spell can be cast with the help of a sacred seal and can be obtained by following a certain questline.

In this guide, we will help you acquire the Great Heal incantation in the Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively to help your allies.

Great Heal Location in Elden Ring

Great Heal incantation can only be purchased from Brother Corhyn for 9000 Runes. However, he won’t offer this spell unless he moves to Altus Plateau.

You will first meet Brother Corhyn first at Roundtable Hold. This will kick start the Goldmask questline. Once you reach the Altus Plateau, you will find Brother Corhyn on the northern road, directly north of the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace.

You can reach the Altus Plateau early by going through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. The other way is by finding both pieces of the Dectus Medallion and using the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Brother Corhyn will be standing northeast of the lift’s location. Talk to him and purchase the Great Heal incantation from him for 9000 Runes.

Great Heal Stats and Uses

Great Heal incantation requires 15 Faith and one memory slot to cast. You will also need a sacred seal for it.

This spell heals the caster by 3.4 x Faith Incantation scaling and allies in the nearby vicinity by 2.07. You can increase your Incantation scaling from Strength, Arcane, Intelligence, and Dexterity.

When compared to other support incantations like Lord’s Heal, the Great Heal is better and more efficient due to its larger radius and more HP restored.

This spell is best used with a fully upgraded Erdtree’s Sacred Seal.