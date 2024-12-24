How To Get The Godskin Swaddling Cloth In Elden Ring

A sacred cloth made from supple skin stitched together, the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring restores the health of its wearer with consecutive attacks. This talisman was made with the blessing of the Gloam-Eyed Queen to protect her Apostles and Nobles from any harm.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Godskin Swaddling Cloth in Elden Ring and how you can use it to survive difficult encounters.

Godskin Swaddling Cloth Location

Godskin Swaddling Cloth can be obtained by killing the Spiritcaller Snail mini-boss inside the Spiritcaller Cave.

This can be found in the northeastern area of the Mountaintop of the Giants. Complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital, to access this area through the Forbidden Lands.

Go northeast of the Grand Lift of Rold to find the entrance of the Spiritcaller Cave. However, the entrance is locked by an imp seal and requires one stonesword key to lift the fog.

FYI This talisman cannot be obtained early in the game, as it requires reaching a restricted area in the late game.

The Spiritcaller Cave is extremely dark, and we recommend carrying either a lantern or a torch. From the site of grace, go left and drop down a hole in the ground.

Follow the path and kill the Spiritcaller Snails in the area that spam enemies non-stop. Once you reach the Spiritcaller Snail mini-boss, it will summon Godskin Noble and Godskin Apostle consecutively.

Avoid these bosses and locate the snail. Kill it to end the boss fight immediately and obtain the Godskin Swaddling Cloth as a reward.

Godskin Swaddling Cloth Stats and Uses Explained

Godskin Swaddling Cloth restores the HP of its user with consecutive attacks. The amount of HP restored is 3% of max HP +30.

FYI There is a bug where this talisman doesn’t restore HP if you block and use a Thrusting Weapon. However, if you use a thrusting shield while blocking, you will gain HP.

Godskin Swaddling Cloth works with Marais’ Executioner and Blood Tax Ashes of War. It doesn’t work with spells except for the Carian Slicer, which is an exception.

This talisman weighs only 0.9 and can be sold for 1000 Runes to any merchant in the game.

The proc build-up is different for different weapons. Light Weapons like Fists and Short Swords require at least 7 hits to trigger the effect. The same effect can be triggered for Greatswords in just 4 consecutive attacks.