How To Get The Flame Of The Fell God Incantation In Elden Ring

Sorcery stolen by Adan, Flame of the Fell God in Elden Ring represents the god of the Giants that still reside in this flame. A massive fireball that explodes and scorches everything in its vicinity, this spell is a dream come true for the Pyromancies build.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Flame of the Fell God in Elden Ring and how it compares to other fireball sorceries.

Flame of the Fell God Location

Flame of the Fell God incantation can be obtained by defeating Adan, Thief of Fire. This mini-boss can be found inside the Malefactor’s Evergaol in Liurnia of the Lakes.

This evergaol can be found in the southern Liurnia, west of the Liurnia of the Lakes Site of Grace. You can reach this area as soon as you leave the Stormveil Castle after defeating Godrick, the Grafted.

Tun west and go down to find this site of grace. You will need to summon Torrent so you can use the Spiritspring Jump to reach the top of the cliff.

Once on the cliff, turn back, and you will find the Malefactor’s Evergaol surrounded by stone snakes.

FYI There is a stake of Marika nearby that will help you to respawn in case of defeat.

Adan, Thief of Fire, is a human NPC that uses the Flame of the Fell God in addition to a whip. He can induce Blood Loss with his attacks, so keep your distance.

The best way to defeat Adan is by using jump attacks (Jump + Heavy Attack) and then rolling backward. This will take down Adan pretty fast. Once defeated, he will drop Flame of the Fell Incantation in Elden Ring.

Flame of the Fell God Stats and Requirements

Flame of the Fell God requires a sacred seal and 41 Faith to cast. As a Giant’s Flame incantation, it gets a boost from Giant’s Seal.

This spell costs 34 FP and requires 2 Spell Slots. Flame of the Fell God is highly effective against human enemies as its explosion knocks them down easily.

This spell deals fire damage and is highly effective against slow enemies like Erdtree Avatar. Flame of the Fell God is one of the best incantations for Pyromancy Builds, but its high FP cost can become a nuisance later on.