How To Get The Coil Shield In Elden Ring

A shield shaped like a snake, the Coil Shield in Elden Ring raises the poison immunity of its wielder. Primarily crafted for the gladiatorial combats, this shield is a weapon of choice for the assassins of the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will help you acquire the Coil Shield and explain how to use it effectively against enemies.

Coil Shield Location in Elden Ring

Coil Shield can be looted from a dead body inside the Volcano Cave. This cave can be found in the northernmost corner of Mt Gelmir.

Once you reach the Altus Plateau, travel to the Bridge of Inequity Site of Grace. Travel northeast until you reach the First Mt Gelmir Campsite. Continue your journey upwards by using ladders to finally reach the Volcano Cave marked on the map.

FYI You can obtain Coil Shield early if you get captured by the Abductor Virgin at the bottom of Raya Lucaria. This will instantly transport you to Volcano Manor in Mt Gelmir.

Inside the Volcano Cave, go right from the Site of Grace to enter a small tunnel. At the end of the tunnel, drop down onto the ledge and turn back immediately to enter another tunnel.

You will find a small, closed room at the end of the tunnel. Kill the demi-human enemies in the area and interact with the dead body to obtain the Coil Shield in the Elden Ring.

Coil Shield Stats and Requirements

Coil Shield requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has E scaling with Strength.

This shield passively raises the wielder’s immunity and has the unique skill Viper Bite, which induces Poison in enemies.

Coil Shield can’t be infused with any Ashes of War or consumables like Grease. You also can’t apply magic to it.

You can upgrade Coil Shield in Elden Ring by using the Somber Smithing Stones. It weighs 1.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

The defensive stats of the Coil Shield in Elden Rin are.