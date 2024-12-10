How To Get The Burn, O Flame Incantation In Elden Ring

A spell that draws directly from the power of the Fire Giants, Burn, O Flame incantation belongs to the Giant’s Flame category in Elden Ring. This sorcery summons pillars of flame that deal fire damage to the enemies upon contact.

Bestowed upon the Fire Giants by the Fell od to protect its flame, Burn, O Flame now resides within the soul of the last Fire Giant. Let us tell you how to acquire this spell and how you can use it effectively in the Elden Ring.

Burn, O Flame Location

Burn, O Flame incantation can be obtained by defeating the Fire Giant and trading his remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

You can find the Fire Giant in the eastern part of the Mountaintop of the Giants, near the Flame of the Fell God. To reach this area, you must complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital, first and then progress through the Forbidden Lands.

Keep going east until you reach the top of the mountains. Fire Giant is an extremely imposing boss that can kill you with one hit.

Make sure to fight the Fire Giant on Torrent’s back. During the second phase, keep close to the Fire Giant. Keep chipping away at its ankles until it is defeated.

Once you kill the Fire Giant, it will drop the Remembrance of the Fire Giant. You can take it to Enia in the Roundtable Hold and use it to purchase the Burn, O Flame incantation in Elden Ring.

TIP You can duplicate the Remembrance of the Fire Giant to also purchase Giant’s Red Braid. There is no need to make a decision between the two.

Burn, O Flame Stats and Requirements

Burn, O Flame requires 27 Intelligence and one spell slot to cast. It also requires 26 FP and 36 Stamina per cast.

As a Giant’s Flame incantation, this spell is enhanced by using Giant’s Seal. Burn, O Flame summons erected flame pillars that deal massive damage to large, slower enemies like Elden Beast.

The number of pillars is increased if you charge this spell before casting it. It deals fire and stance damage to the enemies.

We recommend using this spell with Pyromancy Build to wreak havoc upon your enemies. All you need for this build are Flame, Grant me Strength, and Giant’s Seal +25.