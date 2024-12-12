How To Get The Brass Shield In Elden Ring

A medium-sized shield with a faceplate of brass, The Brass Shield, was used during the events of Shattering in the Elden Ring. This shield provides immense protection against Physical attacks and is easy to carry around.

Let us help you farm the Brass Shield across the early sections of the Land Between.

Brass Shield Farming in Elden Ring

Brass Shield can be obtained by farming Godrick’s Knights in Limgrave, Radahn Soldiers in Caelid, and Cuckoo Knights in Liurnia of the Lakes.

However, only Knights wielding this shield drop it. The drop rate for Brass Shield (0.8%) is very low as compared to other weapons. You can improve your chances by improving your discovery. Invest in Arcane stat or use a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot before you start farming.

The Knights carrying Brass Shield can be found abundantly in the following places.

Gatefront Ruins just before the Stormgate Site of Grace in Limgrave.

Cuckoo Knights near the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace in central Liurnia.

Keep farming these soldiers by resting at the nearest site of grace to collect a multitude of Brass Shields in the Elden Ring.

Brass Shield Stats and Requirements

Brass Shield requires 16 Strength to wield. It has D scaling with Str. This shield has no skill but can be infused with compatible Ashes of War. The best skill for this shield is Parry.

You can also apply Grease and Magic to this shield. Brass Shield can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones.

This medium shield weighs 7 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game. The defensive stats for the Brass Shield in Elden Ring are as follows.

Guard Type Value Physical 100 Magic 55 Fire 59 Light 39 Holy 54 Boost 61

This shield provides complete immunity against Physical attacks and good protection against elemental ones. This makes the Brass Shield one of the best early-game shields in the game.