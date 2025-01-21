How To Get The Banished Knight Engvall Ashes In Elden Ring

A knight banished from his post, Engvall refused to do the bidding of the golden order and served as the warden of a masterless castle in Elden Ring. Being turned into a summonable ash, this banished knight is still remembered fondly as one of the finest knights in all of the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Banished Knight Engvall ashes in the Elden Ring and how you can use them to your advantage to defeat major bosses like Malenia.

Banished Knight Engvall Ashes Location

Banished Knight Engvall ashes can be obtained by defeating the Grave Warden Duelist mini-boss in the Murkwater Catacombs.

These catacombs can be found in the southern Limgrave area. To reach these catacombs, start from the Stranded Graveyard and go east until you reach the Dragon-Burnt Ruins.

From the ruins, go north until you come across Murkwater Cave. Fight the invader Bloody Finger Nerijis and proceed through the ravine until you reach the very end.

The door to the Murkwater Catacombs can be found at the end of the ravine to the left. Progress through the catacombs until you find the lever to open the boss arena.

The Grave Warden Duelist is an easy boss who attacks with a massive hammer. This enemy can induce bleeding with its attacks, so we don’t recommend blocking its attacks. Once defeated, the Grave Warden duelist drops the Banished Knight Engvall’s ashes in Elden Ring.

Banished Knight Engvall Stats and Requirements

Banished Knight Engvall can be summoned by using 100 FP. To increase your FP, you need to invest in Mind stat. However, like other spirit summons, it can only be summoned at specific places and only once.

To upgrade the Banished Knight Engvall ashes, you must progress Roderika’s questline until she becomes available as a Spirit Tuner at the Roundtable Hold. Provide her with the Ghost Gloverworts to increase the Banished Knight ashes up to 10.

Banished Knight Engvall is immune to all sorts of status ailments except for Sleep. At its highest upgrade (+10), it has 8511 HP and 188 Stamina. With the latest upgrade, Banished Knight can’t be staggered as easily.

When compared to Oleg and Lhutel, Engvall comes out on top due to its superior HP and fewer chances of getting staggered by bosses like Malenia. This makes the Banished Knight Engvall one of the best spirit ashes summons in Elden Ring.