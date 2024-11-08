How To Get Scholar’s Armament Sorcery In Elden Ring

Scholar’ Armament is a Glintstone Sorcery in Elden Ring created by the heretics of Raya Lucaria Academy. This magic allows them to imbue their weapons with magic to counter the Golden Order’s incantations.

A lot of Glintstone Sorceries are lost or hidden with time. In this guide, we will help you unearth Scholar’s Armament magic alongside an amazing NPC.

Scholar’s Armament Location

Scholar’s Armament can only be purchased from a sorceress named Sellen. She has a unique quest line and serves as a merchant from which you can purchase many Glintstone Sorceries.

Sorceress Sellen can be found inside Waypoint Ruins in the Limgrave area. It is the first section of Elden Ring and you can find the Waypoint Ruins east of Limgrave, right next to the entrance of Mistwood area.

These ruins are surrounded by large flowers that attach you with Holy Magic and poison. Once you enter the ruins, you will be greeted by Mad Pumpkin Head mini-boss. This enemy inflicts bleeding upon players and can kill you if you are not careful.

Once you defeat Pumpkin Head, Waypoint Ruins Site of Grace will unlock. Open the closed door at the other door to finally meet Sellen in her workshop. Talk to her, and she will decide to teach you Glintstone Sorceries.

You can now purchase Scholar’s Armament from Sellen for 3000 Runes only. Once you apply this sorcery to your weapon, it will start glowing blue and deal additional magic damage to enemies.

Scholar’s Armament Stats and Requirements

To cast Scholar’s Armament on your weapon (the weapon must not have any other elemental affinity), you need a good Staff and at least 12 Intelligence. It costs 25 FP, 10 Stamina, and uses one memory slot. This spell lasts for around 90 seconds and is invaluable against enemies that are susceptible to magic damage.