How To Get Rakshasa’s Great Katana In Elden Ring

Rakshasa’s Great Katana is a new weapon in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A katana whose blade is forever stained with blood, this weapon was once wielded by a furious Rakshasa who used to devour her opponents.

Great Katana is a new class in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Weapons in this class are the best of both worlds: Katana and Greatsword. In this category, Rakshasa’s Great Katana stands as the best one in Elden Ring.

Let us help you acquire this weapon and craft an amazing Dexterity build around it. Let’s start. Shall we?

Rakshasa’s Great Katana Location in Elden Ring

Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing Rakshasa inside the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. This place can be found below Bonny Village in the Scadu Altus area.

Start from the Main Gate of Shadow Keep dungeon and go to the rooftop through the Dining Room.

Climb the ladder and remove the illusory wall to find the coffin, which will take you to the Ruins of Unte .

. Reach the Recluse’s River Downstream by following the flow of the river.

Go down the ledges and turn right to find the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum at the edge of a waterfall.

Once you enter the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum, you will be attacked by a phantom of the Rakshasa. She uses a great katana to attack the players.

Her attacks are basic and can be avoided easily. You can easily kill her by following our guide. Upon her death, she drops Rakshasa’s Great Katana in addition to Rakshasa’s Set.

Rakshasa’s Great Katana Stats and Requirements

Rakshasa’s Great Katana is a Dexterity weapon that requires 27 Dexterity and 12 Strength to wield. It has C scaling with Dexterity and E scaling with Strength.

This weapon has a unique weapon skill called Weed Cutter, which costs 8 FP. This skill allows you to do two sweeping attacks while moving forward.

This great katana also induces passive bleeding (55) with each strike. It can’t be infused with any Ash of War. You also can’t apply any magic or grease to it either.

Rakshasa’s Great Katana can be upgraded to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. It does 155 Physical damage at the base level and 379 Physical damage at maximum level.

This great katana weighs 9.5 and can be sold for 2,000 Runes to any merchant in the game. We strongly recommend against selling it as it is a unique weapon and can only be obtained once per playthrough.

You can also use this weapon to increase your poise at the cost of a 10% reduction in defense.

Rakshasa’s Great Katana Best Build

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Rakshasa’s Great Katana. As this is an endgame build with a level 180+ character, distribute your stats as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Endurance : 50

: 50 Mind : 30

: 30 Dexterity : 70

: 70 Strength: 40

Use the following gear items with this build.

Okina Mask

Sealed Armor

Sealed Gauntlets

Sealed Greaves

Equip the following talismans to enhance the Rakshasa’s Great Katana.

Shard of Alexander . Increases the attack power of skills by 15%.

. Increases the attack power of skills by 15%. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia . Increases the attack power of each successive attack.

. Increases the attack power of each successive attack. Lord of Blood’s Exultation . Increases the attack power by 20% for the next 20 seconds in case of bleeding in the vicinity.

. Increases the attack power by 20% for the next 20 seconds in case of bleeding in the vicinity. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman. Greatly increases the defense against physical attacks.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Opaline Hardtear . Increases damage negation for all types of damage.

. Increases damage negation for all types of damage. Spiked Cracked Tear. Increases the attack power of charged power.

Equip and activate Godrick’s Great Rune to increase all attributes. With this build, you will be able to melt any bosses in the game by doing damage north of 2000 per hit.