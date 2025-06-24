How To Get Kindred Of Rot’s Exultation Talisman In Elden Ring

Kindred of Rot’s Exultation is a unique talisman in Elden Ring that increases the attack power of its user upon poisoning or scarlet rot in the vicinity. A talisman depicting the exultation of pests, it is dropped by a duo of Kindred of Rot bosses.

Talismans play an important role in Elden Ring when planning a build. Any talisman that can give you an advantage in terms of increased attack power is always a welcome addition. Kindred of Rot’s Exultation is such an example, as it can be used with various builds to exponentially increase your attack power.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain this talisman and how you can use it effectively by stacking it with multiple items in some amazing rot/poison builds. Finding this talisman is not an easy task. Make sure to follow our detailed guide on how to find and explore the Seethewater Cave in Mt Gelmir region.

Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Location in Elden Ring

The Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Kindred of Rot boss duo in the Seethewater Cave.

The Seethewater Cave in Elden Ring can be found in the northern region of Mount Gelmir, right at the base of the Minor Erdtree. You can reach this area from either the Altus Plateau or by getting captured by the Abductor Virgin at the base of the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Seethewater is extremely dark, so you will need a torch in this area. Continue through the cave until you reach the bottom of the poison marsh.

Keep going through the area until you reach a massive drop. Use the steps to drop down safely. Turn around to find the entrance to the boss room. You will be attacked by two Kindred of Rot bosses in this area.

They shoot Thread Spears and use their poleblade to attack the players. Make sure to kill them one by one. Once defeated, they will drop the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation talisman in Elden Ring.

Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman Stats and Uses

Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman increases the attack power of its user by 20% for the next 20 seconds if there is poisoning or scarlet rot in the vicinity.

You can activate this effect by either consuming Raw Meat Dumplings or using the Deadly Poison Spray weapon skill. In both cases, you get affected by poison, triggering the talisman’s effect.

This talisman also stacks with the Mushroom Crown to increase the total attack power to 37% in case of poisoning or scarlet rot. It weighs 0.9 and ca be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.

FYI We strongly recommend against selling the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation talisman as it is a unique item and can only be obtained once per playthrough.

This talisman is an amazing choice for poison/rot builds. You can use it with the Poisoned Hand fist to craft a deadly poison build in Elden Ring.