How To Get Haligdrake Talisman In Elden Ring 

Haligdrake Talisman is one of the many Talismans you will find during your adventure in the vast world of Elden Ring. It provides you with protection against holy attacks. it is a useful Talisman because there are many enemies which deal holy damage. Apart from keeping armor sets that protect against holy damage, this talisman is your best option.

The Haligdrake Talisman and its upgraded versions are not easy to get. As such, we will look into how you can find all versions of the Elden Ring Haligdrake Talisman, and how much Holy Damage negation they provide.

Haligdrake Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Haligdrake Talisman can be found in the Cave of Knowledge. To get to the Talisman, head towards the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace. From there, turn around and move straight until you find a lone pillar and a path that you can use to get down.

At the bottom, look for an opening along the cliff face and enter it. There will be a path that will lead to a cliff and a large room, the same as the one in the tutorial. On the edge of the cliff, you will find a corpse. Looting the corpse will give you the Haligdrake Talisman.

Where to find the Haligdrake Talisman +1 location

For the Haligdrake Talisman +1, you will have to locate the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. To reach there you will have to start from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. From here, turn around, move down, and out of the gate.

Now turn left, then right, and follow the path along the ledge. You need to locate a well that is on the ground, next to the ledge you are on. To get down there are two rooftops you can climb on and then get down.

When you have jumped into the well, there will be a gate to your left. Move into the gate and you will find a ledge, climb down the ledge using the stairs to your right.

Follow along the path you see before you and move past the giant rats and through the doors. After the doors, turn left and climb down using the ladder. Here you will see many rooms. The second room to your left has the Site of Grace you can use to save your progress.

From here, get out of the room, and to your left, there will be an archway that goes down. Head down and then onto the pipes. From the pipes again head down until you are on the ground. Here you will encounter a lobster boss which you can easily avoid.

To your right next to the Lobster Boss, you will find an opening. Head in it to enter the Leyndell Catacombs. Turn right to acquire the Site of Grace and then move on straight until you stand on a platform with a button in the center.

Pressing the button will activate the lift and you will go up. When the lift stops head straight and you will find two archer enemies in a room. To your right, there will be an illusion wall that you can break by attacking it.

On the wall, there will be another archer. In the room where the archer is, look to your left and hit the wall to reveal another snail enemy and the Haligdrake Talisman +1.

Where to find the Haligdrake Talisman +2 location

Now for the final Haligdrake Talisman +2, head to the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace. From here head out through the arch and towards the forest.

To the right, you will see a wall of stones which you can follow along through the forest and then move along the forest until you find a Giant crow to your left and a small group of Graves to your right. On one of the graves, you can find the Haligdrake Talisman +2.

Haligdrake Talisman effects

Haligdrake Talisman provides you with Holy damage Negation which increases as you equip upgraded versions of the talismans.

The Haligdrake Talisman provides 13% Holy Damage negation. The Haligdrake Talisman +1 provides 17% holy Damage negation and Haligdrake Talisman +2 will provide you with 20% Holy Damage Negation.