How To Get Bloodbone Arrows In Elden Ring

Bloodbone Arrow is a craftable arrow in Elden Ring that causes Blood Loss buildup in addition to physical damage. These arrows pair marvelously with Bleed Builds and can be acquired pretty early in the game.

In this guide, we will teach you how to unlock the recipe for Bloodbone Arrows and the ingredients required to craft them.

Bloodbone Arrows Location

Bloodbone Arrows can’t be acquired as loot or purchased from any merchant in Elden Ring. The only way to get these arrows is by crafting.

To craft Bloodbone Arrows, you must unlock their recipe from Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 6. This book can be found in Fort Haight, located in the eastern part of the Limgrave and Mistwood.

Once you have the book and recipe for Bloodbone Arrows, you will need the following crafting ingredients for 10x arrows.

Thin Beast Bones (3x)

Bloodrose (1x)

Thin Beast Bones can easily be obtained by farming animals in the wild. To obtain Bloodrose, you must travel to Mohgwyn Palace and find the Imprisoned Merchant near the entrance of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. This merchant sells an infinite amount of Bloodrose for 800 Runes each.

How to use Bloodbone Arrows

Bloodbone Arrows cause blood loss buildup (55) in enemies with each successive hit and can be used with any normal bow. However, due to its great Arcane Scaling, a fully upgraded Serpent Bow increases the Blood Loss buildup when used with Bloodbone Arrows.

Bloodbone Arrows go well with Bleed Builds and allow the players to add a little diversity by sniping the enemies from afar.