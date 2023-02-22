Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn Location Guide

The world of wizards and witches is incomplete without a Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn. The magical creature is tough to find, even in the world of Hogwarts. You need to know which area to look at while on the hunt for a Unicorn, as the vast area of Hogwarts Legacy might lead you to other beasts such as Hippogriff .

In Harry Potter, the Majestic creature was found deep inside the region of Forbidden Forest. You need to explore the same area in Hogwarts Legacy to get the chance to capture the beast.

Where to find a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy

You need to reach the Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn Den. You can see the symbol for the den on your map if you have visited the place once. The quickest way to get there is to fast travel by using the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame point .

You can fly there using your broomstick but make sure to keep your distance from the creature. If you go in too close too quickly, the Unicorn will run away. There are also some specific items and spells that you need to capture a Unicorn.

How to capture a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy

It is essential to get close to the creature before making any attempt to capture it. The disillusionment spell comes in handy in such situations. You can cast it on yourself and get close to your target.

The Unicorn can run away quickly if you are not able to capture it within the allotted time. You need to slow its movement, so use Arresto Momentum to make it immobile.

Furthermore, you will need to complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom quest for the nab-sack. That is how you capture magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

You have to use the Nab-sack after using both spells mentioned above to capture Hogwart Legacy Unicorn. Now you can shelter the Magical Beast in the Room of Requirement .

Travel multiple times to Unicorn Den

Each visit to Unicorn Den can only provide you with a single catch. The gender of the Unicorn can be either male or female. Additionally, unlike other creatures that travel primarily in groups, you will always find a single Unicorn roaming the areas. To collect a perfect pair, you might have to visit the site multiple times to capture these majestic creatures in Hogwarts Legacy.

Do not worry about the collecting process, as you can use the same combination of spells and your nab-sack to capture as many Unicorns as you want.

You can also initiate the breeding process after you catch the pair of this mount. However, you need to ensure you have all the required tools in your Room of Requirement to let them breed.

Utilities required for breeding

You must visit the Tomes and Scrolls shop in the Hogsmeade area to obtain a blueprint. The item you require goes by the name of Beast Breeding Pen, and you can purchase it for some galleons in the shop.

Once you have it, use the Conjuration spell in your Room of Requirement to build the pen.

If you have both genders of Unicorns, then an option will pop up that will let you breed the beasts and obtain offspring of Hogwarts Legacy Unicorns.