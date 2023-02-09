How To Solve Hogwarts Secrets In Hogwarts Legacy

There are a few carefully hidden secrets in Hogwarts Legacy that you can uncover for various rewards. Chances are that you have already stumbled upon some of these Hogwarts Secrets without even knowing because the game never marks them as a quest or tells you how to complete them.

Hogwarts Secrets are like mini challenges with puzzles to solve and objectives to meet. There are no clues to help you solve each puzzle. The moment you find a Hogwarts Legacy Secret, you have to observe your surroundings and find the solution yourself using nothing but your wits.

There are three Hogwarts Secrets to uncover in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to solve the Viaduct Bridge puzzle

There are a couple of chests in a hidden area underneath the Viaduct Bridge that connects the Library Annex to the Great Hall. The only way to uncover this Hogwarts Secret is by solving the Viaduct Bridge puzzle.

Make your way to the bridge to find four braziers, two on each side. You need to ignite these braziers using your Incendio or Confringo spells in a specific order to reveal the hidden area below.

Notice that each brazier has a large engraving as well as a roman number. The main clue for this puzzle solution is on the bridge itself. Head in the direction of the Library Annex to find a large circular metal plate on the ground with the same four engravings next to four roman numbers.

All you have to do is ignite each brazier and then interact with them to match their engravings to the correct roman numbers as shown on the ground from before. However, if you want to skip all of that, the correct Viaduct Bridge puzzle solution is shown below.

Brazier Solution Closest-Left IV (4) Closest-Right II (2) Furthest-Left I (1) Furthest-Right III (3)

Once all four braziers are lit in the correct order, the metal plate from before will open to reveal a ladder going down. Congratulations! You just solved a Hogwarts Secret in the game.

Climb the ladder down to the secret area to find a small and large chest on opposite ends. Both chests will give you random rewards.