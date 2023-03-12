How To Steal A Loyalist Ranger Crossbow Bolt In Hogwarts Legacy

While dueling a loyalist ranger in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to hit the goblin with his own crossbow bolt to complete the challenge.

This is a dueling feat that requires you to have a specific spell. If you have that spell, you can easily complete the Hogwarts Legacy loyalist ranger crossbow bolt challenge. If not, you will not be able to steal his crossbow.

Since completing dueling feats give you valuable rewards, you need to know how to steal the loyalist ranger’s crossbow bolt in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to steal a crossbow bolt from a loyalist ranger

You need to unlock the Ancient Magic Throw Expertise talent before dueling a loyalist ranger in Hogwarts Legacy. This is what you need to complete the challenge.

All you need to do to unlock Ancient Magic Throw Expertise is to simply play the game. Keep progressing through your storyline and you will be able to unlock the talent.

Something important to note is that the name of this challenge is misleading, as you do not have to steal the weapon from the Loyalist Ranger Goblin. In this dueling feat, you just have to deflect the loyalist ranger crossbow bolt back to your enemy.

Whenever the loyalist ranger charges up his attack, an option will appear to reflect the attacks. You have to use (Z/R1/RB) to throw the crossbow bolt back at the ranger.

The reflected crossbow will deal substantial damage to the loyalist ranger, and you can also use the same tactic to break down the shields of your enemies during combats.

This will complete this dueling feat in Hogwarts Legacy. You can get different items by completing these kinds of dueling feats, including a Demiguise mask and much more.