With all the in-game mechanics introduced, you’ll find it to no surprise that you will take part in certain optional side objectives called Hogwarts Legacy Dueling Feats. There are special challenges that you complete during duels.

These Dueling Feats range from “Use Protego successfully” to “Perform a dueling combo.” To know how these Feats work, you must examine which enemy you are up against. In case of the repetition of an enemy, you will receive the same Dueling Feats to complete.

We have prepared this guide to help you find the fastest ways to complete all Dueling Feats in Hogwarts Legacy

Best way to complete all Dueling Feats in Hogwarts Legacy

There are 109 Dueling Feat Objectives in Hogwarts Legacy which you’ll participate in. Out of 109 objectives, 42 will be pitched to you in the final stage.

This raises the competition and makes things more interesting even when the game is in its culmination stage. Below we have arranged the best ways to complete all Dueling Feats in Hogwarts Legacy.

Visit Bandit camps

Bandit camps are not only home to chests containing Concentration 3 Traits but are also helpful in completing Dueling Feats. Simply visit Bandit camps around the Highlands and as you approach one, you will trigger several Deuling Feats near it with several enemies to fight.

This is considered as the fastest way to complete Dueling Feats in Hogwarts Legacy which is why it takes the number one spot on the list.

Take part in battle arenas

Battle arenas are a place where you can complete your Combat challenges. Although there are two battle arenas available, we would recommend competing in the Dark Arts battle arena. It generates additional objectives and finishes the Dueling Feat objectives even more quicker.

You can get the third battle arena by purchasing the additional Dark Arts Pack. You will have a chance to test your skills against the likes of trolls, goblins, dark wizards, and many more.

Learn new spells

Learning new spells is another way of completing these challenges. Hogwarts Legacy contains a total of 31 spells. Although you’ll already master the basics, there is still room to learn more.

Since you are required to cast spells on enemies during various battles, it is recommended that you complete all of the professors’ assignments to learn new spells whenever possible and complete these challenges quickly.

These spells are taught by several professors in different locations during the span of the game. Therefore, you must head into the search for them to add new spells to your arsenal.

Dueling Feats rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

The reward system for completing Dueling Feats objectives is divided into a Tier List. In each Tier, you’ll be taking part in different challenges and will receive rewards accordingly.

Below are the rewards you receive for completing these objectives in Hogwarts Legacy:

Tier Requirement Reward 1 Finish 5x Dueling Feats Outfit Appearance 2 Finish 10x Dueling Feats Headwear Appearance 3 Finish 20x Dueling Feats Face wear Appearance 4 Finish 32x Dueling Feats Cloaks and Robes Appearance 5 Finish 42x Dueling Feats Face wear Appearance

Lastly, upon completing an objective, you can redeem your hard-earned reward by visiting the challenges tap which is home to all the objectives needed to be completed to unlock certain items.