Hogwarts Legacy has a number of Floo Flame teleporters for you to discover and use to fast travel between its many locations. The Hospital Wing, located in the southern wing of the castle, has a Floo Flame location as well.

However, unlike most of the other locations in the game, the Hospital Wing is located in a restricted area with a lot of locked doors and puzzles. You cannot just waltz in. Hence, you are likely going to be wondering just how to get to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy.

To unlock the Hospital Wing Floo Flame teleporter, you need to complete one of the main story quests of the game. This quest will not only teach you a highly useful lockpicking spell but also show you how to sneak around restricted areas in the castle using stealth and creating distractions.

How to access the Hospital Wing

The only way to access the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy is by completing The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest. There are a couple of prerequisites before you can start the quest though. You need to first complete Percival Rackham’s Trial, another story quest. You also need to be at least level 14.

Speak with Gladwin Moon, the Hogwarts caretaker, near the Reception Hall to start The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament. He will ask for your help to remove Demiguise Moon statues around the castle before teaching you Alohomora, a spell that gives you the lockpicking ability to open locked doors and chests.

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament has two objectives. You need to enter the Prefects’ Bathroom and the Hospital Wing to retrieve two Demiguise Moons. Since these are restricted areas, you need to make sure that you are not caught by anyone. If you are caught, you will have to start from the beginning.

Use Revelio and Disillusionment to stay undetected

When you head inside the Faculty Tower, you will see a flight of stairs. Make sure to cast Revelio to reveal any students or teachers ahead in order to remain undetected. You also need the Disillusionment charm to remain invisible. The charm only works for a short time, so either be quick or find a good spot to refresh your invisibility charm before going further.

Climb the first flight of stairs and you will find a student looking at one of the Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors. You can either wait for the student to go away before unlocking the door for a few chests (and rewards) or ignore him and continue climbing the flight of stairs.

You will now see Professors Weasley and Sharp having a conversation in front of a locked door. This is a level 3 door that you cannot unlock with your level 1 Alohomora spell, so ignore them and sneak to the stairs on the right. You will need to be invisible here using your Disillusionment charm to avoid detection.

Enter the Prefects’ Bathroom

Keep climbing the spiral staircase and you will come to another student patrolling the area. The Prefect’s Bathroom is on your right. You need to unlock this door using Alohomora. However, wait for the student to go away. You can also lead him away from the door by creating a distraction.

The Demiguise Moon is at the end of the bathroom. You need to go from the left side to get the statue in order to avoid the students on the right. Make sure that you do not make a sound and are cloaked.

Enter the Hospital Wing

Exit the Prefect’s Bathroom and go right to climb the staircase. When you reach the top, you will unlock the Hospital Wing Floo Flames location.

You will hear Professor Garlick having a conversation with her students on your left. The second Demiguise Moon is here. While invisible head inside to retrieve the item and then make your way back to Gladwin.

Take note that there are going to be several teachers and students going about on the stairs. You need to be invisible and silent to avoid them on your way back.

After you return to Gladwin to complete the quest, you can get to the Hospital Wing anytime by using the Floo Flame teleporter.