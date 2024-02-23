Best Way To Get Free Super Credits In Helldivers 2

Like every other live service game, Helldivers 2 allows you to buy anything from the “Superstore” and Warbonds if you have the premium currency, Super Credits. Even though this currency is purchasable with real money, you can still farm Supercredits for free simply by playing Helldivers 2.

We will help you farm the Super Credits fast without spending a single penny so you can stack up on these and purchase all premium armor, skins, etc., for free.

Fastest way to farm free Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Even though completing a battle pass will earn you Super Credits, you need to head to the Galactic War to farm Super Credits quickly. In Galactic War, head to the right side of the map where the red area is. Here, looking for areas that are not 100% filled would be best.

To check this, head to areas and search for ones that don’t have a filled blue line below their name. Once you find one, set the difficulty to Trivial, as it allows you to enter the area, and you don’t have to deal with bots.

TIP A light armor that can increase your speed is recommended for this method to work efficiently.

After entering the area, you only need to run around the edges and look for question marks “?.” Once some appear, head to that and pop it open using the explosives-like barrels. Inside these, you may find Super Credits.

It would be best if you only went after the red and blue connexes as these have the highest chance of Super Credits in Helldivers 2. You can also look around and open bunkers to get Super Credits inside, along with the Warbond Medals. You will get ten credits per pickup, so don’t stress by looking at that number.

After a couple of hours, the credits will start to pile up. We also recommend you go in a group and interact with every POI, allowing you to clear the area quickly. It doesn’t matter which player finds the Super Credits because you all will get them if you play as a team.

Once you clear an area, select the “Abandon mission with Squad” option and “Yes.” This will take you straight to the ship without any load screen. Now, you can head to another area and repeat the steps above to get Super Credits Fast in Helldivers 2.