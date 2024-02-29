How To Claim Super Citizen Edition Bonuses In Helldivers 2

While getting your hands on the Helldivers 2, you must have noticed the “Super Citizen Edition.” Most players are unsure about purchasing this Edition and what they will get. They are uncertain whether the Super Citizen Edition is worth it.

Here is a detailed guide about the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 to answer all those questions and help you claim your bonuses. We will start with what you will get in this Edition.

What does Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition include

You will get six items and the full game if you have purchased the Super Citizen Editon. These include cosmetic items, weapons, Armor, titles, Warbond, and a minigame. Here is a list of all of these and some details about them.

Will of the People: It is a “cosmetic Cape” that you wear.

It is a “cosmetic Cape” that you wear. DP-53 Savior of the Free: This “Armor set” will offer early bonuses, including protection from critical hits and bleeding damage.

This “Armor set” will offer early bonuses, including protection from critical hits and bleeding damage. MP-98 Knight: A good SMG you can use early on to remove enemies.

A good SMG you can use early on to remove enemies. Super Citizen Status: A Title in Helldivers 2 that you can show off to your friends.

A Title in Helldivers 2 that you can show off to your friends. Stratagem Hero: It is a minigame you can enjoy if you purchase the “Super Citizen Edition.”

It is a minigame you can enjoy if you purchase the “Super Citizen Edition.” Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond: You will “save 1000 Super Credits” on this Battle Pass.

FYI The three armor sets, “TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand, TR-62 Knight, and TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy,” were only for the players who preordered Helldivers 2 and aren’t included with the Super Citizen Edition.

How to access Super Citizen Edition bonuses

There are a couple of things that you will need to do before you can access the bonuses. These include:

Completing Tutorial Stage.

Choosing Title for Your Ship.

Once you finish these two, you can access your bonuses in Helldivers 2. Head to the Galactic Destroyer; on the right side, you will find the area where you can play the minigame.

It is right next to the Ship Modules terminal. This will help you a lot in calling the best Stratagems, as you will need to practice that. You can find the Warbond in the Acquisitions menu. If on PlayStation 5, press “Square” to access it, while a PC user can press “R.”

You have to progress a little and earn Warbonds to access this reward. To find the bonus weapons, Cape, and armor, you must head to the Armory. You will find the “Super Citizen” title and all other Titles you have unlocked in the Character tab while progressing in Helldivers 2.

Besides these bonuses, everything else is the same in the Standard and Super Citizen Edition. However, there is one more thing that you will need to keep in mind. If you purchased the Super Citizen Edition with your friend and he paid for it, you will not get the bonuses.

Sharing premium editions of other games like “Remnant” does allow both players to have the bonus, but this is not the case with Helldivers 2. If you have done that in this game and not getting the bonuses, you can only hope and pray that the developers will fix that.

If you have purchased the Super Citizen Edition yourself and are still missing the bonuses, continue leveling up and restart the game, as that can help.

Is the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 worth it?

Most things you will get in the Super Citizen Edition are cosmetic and don’t help you in the gameplay. That’s why, according to us, you shouldn’t be spending any money on some cosmetic items.

But still, the cost difference between the two Edition is not that big, and you can consider buying it if you are a fan who doesn’t want to miss even a single item. On top of that, the premium warbond included in Super Citizen Edition will save you some grind, and you will have extra Super Credits to spend on other items.