Halo Infinite’s multiplayer Beta is out on all platforms, players are getting into the game and wondering what the best settings for the game are. Today, we will be walking you through the Halo Infinite MP Best Graphics Settings for FPS to help you become the most lethal Spartan out there.

Halo Infinite MP Best Graphics Settings for FPS

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been released on all platforms ahead of the campaign launch and fans of the series are extremely excited.

New players are also checking it out as it is Free to Play. The game has a very detailed settings menu, catering to the needs of PC players.

While the game will provide you with a fairly decent Default preset, we will be helping you find the best overall settings to help you push the maximum FPS possible and have a smooth experience.

System Requirements

Before getting into the actual settings of the game, let’s take a look at the official system requirements for Halo Infinite.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

RAM: 16 MB

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

VIDEO CARD: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Display Settings

FOV: Keep your field of view anywhere between 95 – 110 to have the best experience. You can mess around with it until you are comfortable.

Keep your field of view anywhere between 95 – 110 to have the best experience. You can mess around with it until you are comfortable. Display Mode: Play the game on Native Fullscreen to avoid any unnecessary issues and performance hits.

Play the game on Native Fullscreen to avoid any unnecessary issues and performance hits. Resolution Scaling: Keep this at your monitor’s resolution as pumping it up will only reduce performance.

Keep this at your monitor’s resolution as pumping it up will only reduce performance. Minimum / Maximum Framerate: Set the minimum framerate to 0 and the maximum framerate to your monitor’s refresh rate to avoid putting extra stress on your CPU and GPU.

Set the minimum framerate to 0 and the maximum framerate to your monitor’s refresh rate to avoid putting extra stress on your CPU and GPU. Vsync: Turn this off to get rid of any input lag. We will be using the maximum framerate option instead of Vsync as that has no input lag penalty.

Best Halo Infinite Graphics Settings

We are going to use a custom preset because we will be lowering a lot of the eye candy settings to gain precious frames.

Texture Filtering and Ambient Occlusion

Set both of these settings to Low as they are quite taxing on your graphics card. Texture Filtering will determine how well-rendered your textures are while Ambient Occlusion decides how exposed each 3D object in a scene is.

Texture Quality and Geometry Quality

You can adjust Texture Quality and Geometry quality according to the Vram your graphics card has. So, we recommend settings this to either Medium or High.

Reflections

Keep Reflections Off as you will not be needing them and the performance gain in return is quite significant.

Depth of Field

Depth of Field should be kept at Low as it makes tracking fast-moving enemies a bit more difficult.

Shadow Quality

You can either have shadows at Low or Medium as Halo Infinite’s fast-paced action won’t give you enough time to spot enemies based on their shadow.

These are the major settings in the game and the ones mentioned below can simply be put to the lowest or completely turned off and you won’t be missing out on any significant graphic fidelity but the fps gains will be handsome.

Lightning Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog Quality: Low

Low Cloud Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Wind: Off

Off Ground Cover Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Decal Quality: Low

Low Animation Quality: Medium

Medium Terrain Quality: Low

Low Simulation Quality: Low

Low Flocking Quality: Low

Low Async Compute: Disabled

Sensory Settings

As we’ve mentioned before, Halo Infinite comes with a bunch of settings for all kinds of pc players and they have gathered all of the “Eye Candy” settings under the sensory tab.

All of the settings mentioned below only make the game more immersive and, in some cases, more difficult so, turning them completely off is the way to go if you want to have the Best Multiplayer settings possible.

Blur: Zero percent

Zero percent Screen Shake: Zero percent

Zero percent Exposure: Zero percent

Zero percent Fullscreen Effects: Zero percent

Zero percent Speed Lines: Disabled

Disabled Sharpening: Zero percent

Sensitivity Settings

Finding the best sensitivity settings is entirely dependant on what kind of player you are, which mouse and mousepad you use, and whether you like playing on higher or lower sensitivities.

You can mimic your settings from other FPS games to maintain the consistency in your aim or maybe try a new sensitivity, one that is specific to Halo Infinite only.