In our GTA Online Gunrunning Max Profits Guide, we’ve detailed some of the ways that you can use in order to maximize your profit in GTA Online Gunrunning Update.

When it comes to making profit, the basic idea remains the same i.e. you gather supplies, use these supplies to create the product, and selling the product.

However, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind! In this guide, we have detailed those things to help you maximize your profits.

For more help on GTA Online Gunrunning Update, check out our Weaponized Vehicles Guide, Best Bunkers Guide, and Mobile Operations Missions Guide.

GTA Online Gunrunning Max Profits

Getting Started!

The basic idea of earning in GTA Online Gunrunning is fairly simple i.e. you gather supplies, use these supplies to create the product, and selling the product.

However, selling is not as simple as it sounds! Selling the product usually involves delivering the product at a drop-off point while avoiding getting arrested/killed by Merryweather personnel.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As a general rule of thumb, you need to start with researching and then solely focus on production because research utilizes the same supply pool as production – not to mention the employees’ attention.

It goes without saying that if all your supplies and employees are working on production alone, you will be making more product in less time.

Increasing Profits

First of all, do note that the maximum unit capacity of a bunker is 100 and a delivery vehicle can only carry 25 units.

While you can always deliver one vehicle, head back, and deliver the rest; some missions are timed and make it impossible to use the strategy. Lastly, do note that security forces usually track delivery vehicles.

Therefore, it can become increasingly difficult to protect 3-4 vehicles at the same time.

Keeping this in mind, if you are playing solo, we highly recommend sticking to one vehicle. The area where you sell your product also affects your profit.

For instance, selling a product in Area-A can earn you $5,000 and selling the same product in Area-B can earn you $7,500. Therefore, it is a good idea to learn where to sell your product in order to maximize your profit in GTA Online Gunrunning.

It is not just about the area that matters, you need to keep in account the time you hold the stock for. Each of the 110 available units of stocks can produce a value of $7000 every time the stopwatch shows 841s.

Do the math, and in 25.7 hours you can earn $770,000. If you keep selling them, there will be a 1.5x bonus at your disposal, pushing your earnings up to $1,155,000. This is almost $44,947 per hour.

Elpiloto has also created a nice little document detailing the Gunrunning Business to help you maximize your profits. You can find it by heading over to the link.