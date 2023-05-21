In our GTA Online Gunrunning Mobile Operations Missions Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about completing all available Mobile Operations in GTA Online Gunrunning Update.

As the name suggests the Gunrunning Mobile Operations are to be completed in a truck which is a series of supply missions

In these missions, you have to make use of mechanized and weaponized vehicles to eliminate enemies or retrieve these vehicles from the adversaries.

Mobile Operations Center is a truck that allows you to start new jobs and serve the role of weapon/vehicle workshop. In order to buy the Mobile Operations Center, get it from Warstock website for Approx. $1,225,000. Do note that you must own a bunker in order to purchase a MOC.

GTA Online Gunrunning Mobile Operations Missions

To start the MOM, you need to get inside the Mobile Operations Centre which is essentially an armored truck. Inside there, you will find a screen that will require username and password to access the system. After having accessed the interface, you will see a screen with Mission selection options.

The screen displays a Mobile Operations note from where you will be able to select a mission and launch it.

These missions vary in their requirements and the goal that you have to obtain. In six of the missions, you have to use weaponized vehicles and in two of them, you have to retrieve these vehicles.

These missions require good driving and shooting skills, as you have to commandeer weaponized automated vehicles to kill enemies and protect your people from the adversaries.

Upon completion of these missions, you will be able to buy the Warstock vehicles and feature a discount on the vehicle use in those Operations.

Severe Weather Patterns

Payout : Approx. $14,000

: Approx. $14,000 Requirements: 2 Resupply Missions

For this Gunrunning Mobile Operation, you are provided with a couple of Dune FAVs in order to destroy Merryweather aircraft. To find the first target, head over to the Sandy Shores and look for a secluded cargobob. Once done, find another one accompanied by a Buzzard near Harmony. From there, you will have to deal with a Titan accompanied by a Mesa from the Sandy Shores and then another Titan with Froggers.

Lastly, you will be asked to deal with a helicopter and a final run in with Merryweather. After you are done, return the featured vehicles to the drop-off point in order to complete the mission.

Half-Track Bully

Payout : Approx. $14,000

: Approx. $14,000 Requirements: 2 Resupply Missions

This Gunrunning Operation in GTA requires you to infiltrate a military base in order to find a Half-Track parked in there. Once you are done with the infiltration, send in one teammate to reach the vehicle and initiate a hack with the SecuroServe App while staying in range. While one player is carrying out the hack, you will need to provide cover-fire and fend off the approaching enemies. After completing the hack, head inside the vehicle and take it to the drop-off zone without damaging it badly. It is also paramount to note that you will come across multiple enemy forces while on your way.

Exit Strategy

Payout : Approx. $15,000

: Approx. $15,000 Requirements: 6 Resupply Missions

After the Mobile Operation starts, take control of one of the three Anti-Aircraft Trailer configurations and protect all three VIP NPCs in the airplanes. While these NPCs will be attacked both on land and in the air, we have found the air attacks to be more troublesome than the ground ones. One of the easier things about the Mobile Operation is the fact that three NPCs arrive one-by-one and not simultaneously. After you are done protecting the VIPs, you will have to deliver the trailer to a drop-off zone at Cypress Flats.

Offshore Assets

Payout : Approx. $16,000

: Approx. $16,000 Requirements: 8 Resupply Missions

This Mobile Operation revolves around a downed freighter that has goodies that you and other potential parties need. In order to salvage the goodies, you are provided with an aquatic ATV that you must take to the seabed. However, as mentioned earlier, you should expect other parties to be in the area because they will be.

Cover Blown

Payout : Approx. $14,000

: Approx. $14,000 Requirements: 10 Resupply Missions

This simple Mobile Operation requires you to get a Mobile Operations Center to a safe place while avoiding enemy fire. As simple as that!

Mole Hunt

Payout : Approx. $16,500

: Approx. $16,500 Requirements: 12 Resupply Missions

This Mobile Operation basically requires you to take control of a Weaponized Tampa in order to take down a rogue agent. In order to take him down, you will have to deal with signal jammers hiding his location. After successfully dealing with the signal jammers, you should easily be able to deal with the rogue agent and complete the mission.

Data Breach

Payout : Approx. $14,000

: Approx. $14,000 Requirements: 14 Resupply Missions

This Mobile Operation essentially revolves around enemies in possession of Oppressors that they are using in order to transfer the stolen data. Your job is to steal the Oppressors and deliver them to your friends without them taking a whole lot of damage.

Work Dispute

Payout : Approx. $14,000

: Approx. $14,000 Requirements: 16 Resupply Missions

This Mobile Operation requires you deal with a rogue MOC. However, do note that while dealing with the MOC, you will have to deal with a lot of ground support so bring your A-game to the field.

Weaponized Vehicles

After completing the Mobile Operation Mission, you unlock the weaponized vehicles used in those missions. You will now be able to buy these vehicles in Warstock at a discounted price. These vehicles are listed below with their base prices but you will be able to buy them at a discounted price.

HVY APC

Price : $3,092,250

This is a heavily armored vehicle with a cannon mounted on the turret head. This launches swift shots of heavy explosives that deal a large amount of splash damage. It has the ability to traverse through both land and water while seating 4 passengers. It also has a porthole to use small firearms.

BF Dune FAV

Price : $1,130,500

This light-vehicle can run off-roads as well. It has a machine gun mounted on the dash for use by the passenger. It has the passenger space of two, one for the driver and the other for the shooter. It can also be upgraded to hold Grenade Launcher and Proximity Mines.

Bravado Half-Track

Price : $2,254,350

This three-seated heavy vehicle can traverse on any terrain. It has the ability to plough over any peace on land and has a double-barreled machine gun mounted on its turret. It can be upgraded to hold Auto-Cannons.

Pegassi Oppressor

Price : $3,524,500

These are bikes with attached wings and jet-engine propulsion in them. They have the ability to glide in the air when you hit a huge bump and allow you to land with ease as well. They also have machine guns mounted up front which can be upgraded to hold Rocket Launcher. It can only seat one person.

Declasse Weaponized Tampa

Price : $2,108,050

This car has been heavily armored and upgraded to hold a mini-gun that is mounted on the front. Along with that, it also has the ability to be equipped with a mini-gun on the top that can be controlled by the driver. It can seat only two people and the mini-gun can be upgraded to hold Proximity Mines and Rear-Firing Mortars.

MK-II Weapon Upgrading

Gunrunning has renewed the customizing and upgrading systems for newer weapons in the update. Here is a list of the new updates for weapon upgrading:

Pistol Mark II – GTA$ 73,750

SMG Mark II – GTA$ 85,500

Assault Rifle Mark II – GTA$ 98,750

Carbine Rifle Mark II – GTA$ 107,500

Combat MG Mark II – GTA$ 119,000

Heavy Sniper Mark II – GTA$ 165,000

You may want to research the new ammo types and scopes since they have proven to be the most useful in combat. These include thermal variants and night-vision scopes which will be very helpful for you.

The ammo types will feature Incendiary rounds that allow you to have an upper-hand in player combat. These rounds will inflict wounds that damage the foe over time. The Heavy Sniper’s explosive ammo will allow you to blow a Hydra up with 2 shots.

The Tracer rounds will help you aim better, while the Hollow Point rounds and Full Metal Jacket rounds will allow you to pierce armor and deal more damage to armored targets. The explosive rounds will cause an explosion.

Faggio Boost

You will notice how the jet-powered bike that goes by the name, Oppressor, appears as a bike and not a vehicle of a separate class in the game.

The MC formation function will allow you to match speeds with others in your formation while you’re rocket-boosting. This will help you match speeds with your mates in the lobby, that also happen to be using Faggios