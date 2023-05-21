Bunkers in GTA Online Gunrunning DLC server as a storage area for your vehicles and also as a place to conduct research operations that can work to your advantage.

In this GTA Online Gunrunning Bunkers guide, we will give you an insight into how to operate your own bunker, selecting the best bunker, the right upgrades and more to make a successful gunrunning operation.

GTA Online Gunrunning Bunkers

You can buy a bunker from the Maze Bank. The cheapest bunker costs $1,165,000 and the most expensive bunker costs $2,375,000. In order to buy a bunker in GTA Online, you’ll need to be a VIP. However, following the launch of GTA Online Gunrunning Update, Rockstar Games lowered the amount required to be a VIP from $1 million to $50,000.

Best Available Bunkers

Raton Canyon

Price : $1.45 Million

There are multiple reasons to go with this option. It is not only one of the cheapest in the game but also offer several benefits. Your Mobile Operations Center will spawn right outside, most of the Resupply Missions are fairly close, and a highway is easily accessible. However, most importantly, you won’t find a lot of players around because it’s not a popular choice.

Chumash

Price : $1.65

As opposed to Raton Canyon, Chumash is fairly popular, therefore; you can expect a lot of grievers roaming about – trying to disturb your day-to-day activities. On the plus side, you’ll have immediate access to the city and will be able to go about your usual business quickly. Moreover, it isn’t terribly expensive.

Route 68

Price : $1.95 Million

Route 68 is another good option that you can consider if you want to stay close to a ton of Resupply Missions and other activities. However, it’s important to realize what you are getting into! If you decide to go with Route 68, be prepared to face a ton of players trying to either run your down or gun you down.

Farmhouse – Actually Don’t!

Price : $2,375,000

Unless you’re up for a challenge or simply want to flaunt around for having the most expensive bunker, there is literally no reason to purchase the Farmhouse. It offers nothing in terms of security or other advantages and you’ll constantly be living under the threat of other players. Lastly, in case you missed it, it costs $2,375,000.

Upgrades

If you have some additional in-game cash saved up, you can always consider buying upgrades for your bunker.

Décor

In addition to a couple of décor options, you can also add a shooting range, living space, locker, and caddies. You should also be able to choose color variants for things like shooting range to go with a theme. Do note that you can install these decorations while buying a bunker.

Other Upgrades

Once you have bought a bunker, you should be able to upgrade your staff and equipment. With these upgrades, you’ll be able to produce increased amount of product without spending a whole lot of supplies. On top of it, you’ll also be able to sell your products at a large profit. Keeping these things in mind, we highly recommend that you, at least, take a look at these upgrades.