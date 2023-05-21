GTA Online Gunrunning Weaponized Vehicles Guide – Features, Prices, Tips

GTA Online Gunrunning Weaponized Vehicles Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about all available weaponized vehicles added with GTA Online Gunrunning Update. First of all, do note that not all of the weaponized vehicles in the update are new. While a few of them are new, a couple of them are simply the militarized versions of pre-existing vehicles.

There are a total of six new weaponized vehicles in GTA Online Gunrunning Update. Do note that you do not need to own a bunker in order to purchase a weaponized vehicle. Those of you who are interested in buying one can do so via Warstock Cache & Carry.

For more help on GTA Online Gunrunning, check out our Mobile Operations Guide, Bunkers Guide, and Profit Guide.

GTA Online Gunrunning Weaponized Vehicles Guide

In our GTA Online Gunrunning Weaponized Vehicles Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about all available weaponized vehicles in GTA Online Gunrunning Update.

GTA Online Gunrunning Weaponized Vehicles

Declasse Weaponized Tempa

Original Price : $2,108,050

: $2,108,050 Trading Price : $1,585,000

One of the biggest strengths of the Weaponized Tempa is its firepower. In addition to frontal missiles, proximity mine laying tool, and mortar, you can also upgrade the turret to dual-miniguns for increased offense. However, it is important to note that the vehicle is fairly weak and can easily be destroyed. Moreover, it only seats two people so bear this in mind!

Bravado Half-Track

Original Price : $2,254,350

: $2,254,350 Trading Price : $1,695,000

This weaponized vehicle is incredibly armored and can easily get past through almost anything in its path. You can also upgrade it to completely bulletproof its windows. The vehicle also has an anti-aircraft turret attached on the rear side. It seats three persons with one operating the 50-cal. Double-barreled turret. You can also upgrade it to acquire Quad 20m Auto Cannons and Proximity Mines. It is important to note that the skilled pilots should easily kill the turret operator, leaving you helpless.

Pegassi Oppressor

Original Price : $3,524,500

: $3,524,500 Trading Price : $2,650,000

This jet-powered bike has almost no armor but packs a ton of firepower. Moreover, it is incredibly hard to hit this vehicle when in the hands of a skilled driver. It has MGs that you can upgrade to homing missiles that deal an incredible amount of damage. Finally, it goes without saying but it only seats one person.

HVY APC

Original Price : $3,092,250

: $3,092,250 Trading Price : $2,325,000

First of all, it is important to note that the armor on this vehicle – even when fully upgraded – is negligible. However, the SAM Turret can dish out an incredible amount of damage and you should resort to it as your primary damage dealer. You can also upgrade it to acquire a SAM Batter and Proximity Mines. Finally, do note that it seats four persons and can equally traverse both land and water.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Original Price : $1,862,000

: $1,862,000 Trading Price : $1,400,000

This is easily one of the best anti-aircraft vehicle in GTA Online Gunrunning Update. Using the 2-round burst from the Flak Cannon Turret should be enough to take out almost any aircraft in the game. In addition to this, it is also equally effective against ground vehicles but is increasingly susceptible to damage. You can also upgrade it to have Dual 20mm Cannons and Homing Missile Battery.

BF Dune FAV

Original Price : $1,130,500

: $1,130,500 Trading Price : $850,000

If you wish to get rid of some unarmored vehicles, this is arguably the best choice at your disposal. While the armor on this thing may not be the best thing in the game, the minigun on it is certainly more than powerful to deal some serious damage. You can also upgrade it to have a Grenade Launcher, a 7.72 mm minigun, and Proximity Mines. In addition to this, it can equally traverse both roads and off-road areas.

This is all we have in our GTA Online Gunrunning Weaponized Vehicles Guide. If you have anything else to add to the guide, let us know in the comments section below!