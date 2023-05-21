GTA 5 Epsilon Missions Guide – How To Access Epsilon Missions, How To Complete

Grand Theft Auto V is full of side missions for players to complete and GTA 5 Epsilon missions are one them that will see Micheal going a series of ridiculous missions and this GTA 5 Epsilon Missions guide will help you through all of them.

The Epsilon Missions are a series of quests in the Strangers and Freaks line of missions in GTA 5. They are unlocked after the Father/Son and Pulling Favors missions have been completed and this GTA 5 Epsilon missions guide will help you step-by-step on how to start the GTA 5 Epsilon Missions, epsilon missions rewards, and how to complete them.

This is a pretty annoying and tedious mission line, and will cost you a pretty penny, but near the end you’ll have the chance to make it all worth it.

GTA 5 Epsilon Missions

Choose Michael and open up the browser on your phone. Head to the search bar and type in ‘Epsilon’, then hit the search button.

Open up the first link you find to get to the Epsilon website, where you’ll have to complete the Epsilon Program Identity Evaluation. After completing this, you’ll see a new question mark on the map, denoting a new Strangers and Freaks contact.

For the first mission, you just need to go to the location, watch the cutscene and pay someone $500. That’s all.

Do so by visiting the Epsilon website. The next mission is pretty much the same, go to a marker, watch something happen, then make a donation, this time of $5000.

For the third mission, you’re given the task of acquiring 5 very expensive cars for the Epsilon order. These can be difficult to obtain, although you can buy them online of you’ve got the money. If you don’t then you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way.

The Super Diamond, Tornado and Dinka Double-T motorbike will spawn more frequently for the duration of this mission. You can find the Surano parked in a cul-de-sac near Lake Vinewood.

You can look for a Vacca parked in front of a house in the Vinewood Hills.

For the fourth mission, you need to meet up with Marnie and follow her instructions.

You’ll be wandering around the area with an alien detector, looking for artifacts. After you find it, she’ll tell you to make a $10,000 donation to unlock the next step. Head to the website and make two 5000 dollar donations.

At the next Epsilon location, you’ll find Marnie at a Graffiti wall near Downtown Vinewood. You’ll be told to purchase some clothes from the Epsilon website and wear them for a total of 10 consecutive days. Do so.

In the next Epsilon mission, Jimmy will tell you to transport an airplane to another location. Land at the correct airfield (I’m assuming you know how to fly at this point). And talk to Jimmy again to finish off the mission.

At the next mission, you’ll be given the task of running 5 miles in the desert. A simple task, however, you’ll be asked to make some very hefty donations later.

Now it’ll be time for the final mission. Make sure to have $50,000 in pocket, and head to the marker.

You’ll make another donation, then be tasked with moving the Epsilon money van to another location where there is a helicopter waiting. Get to the location, but instead of just handing off the money, kill everyone there.

After the helicopter crew, security team, and backup security are dead, you can make off with the money to get this achievement.

That is all for our GTA 5 Epsilon missions guide with tips on how to start these Epsilon missions and how to complete them.