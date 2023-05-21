GTA 5 Epsilon Tracts Locations ‘Kifflom’ Guide – Unlock Complete Set of Excerpts

You receive the Epsilon Tract collection challenge in GTA 5 when you’ve completed all eight of the Epsilon missions. After you finish the last mission, you’ll receive a text message from Marnie who informs you that the collection is now available.

GTA 5 Epsilon Tracts Kifflom!

There are a total of ten tracts for you to find, and they’re hidden in some pretty far flung places.

As far as I can tell, the only benefit for completing this challenge is that you get access to a complete set of excerpts on the Epsilon Tracts website in-game.

So without further ado, let’s get into it.

GTA 5 Epsilon Tracts Locations Map – Click To View Map



GTA 5 Epsilon Tracts Locations

Epsilon Tract #1

Location. This Tract is much easier to find as compared to the others. Simply head to the peak of Mount Chiliad. You’ll find the tract near the Cable Car station, on a wooden platform with telescopes.

Epsilon Tract #2

Location. Head to the Palomino Highlands to the southeast of Los Santos and go right up to the coast. Just off the shoreline is an island.

Take a dinghy and position it in the water just between the mainland and the island, and dive off in a wetsuit. Underwater, you should find the wreck of a paddle steamer and the tract is just in front of it.

Epsilon Tract #3

Location. Take a boat and go to the northernmost point on the mainland in San Andreas. Then sail further north until you reach the last island. The Tract is here.

Epsilon Tract #4

Location. South of Paleto Bay is a tunnel that runs all the way through Mount Chiliad. Halfway through this tunnel is a doorway to the side and the Tract is sitting on the steps leading up to it.

Epsilon Tract #5

Location. Head to the northern part of Little Seoul in Los Santos, you can find an old church on the corner of San Andreas Avenue and Ginger Street. You’ll find the tract at the base of the building.

Epsilon Tract #6

Location. Go south from Paleto Bay along the beach until you find the Sonar Collections Dock Property. Head down to the dock where you should find a Dinghy and Submersible and a tract on the low dock near them.

Epsilon Tract #7

Location. Head to the north western part of Richman in Los Santos to find a large and fancy mansion. You’ll find the tract just next to the entrance to the building proper.

Epsilon Tract #8

Location. Just behind the telescope platform where we got the first tract, you can find a tree which is essentially the highest tree in San Andreas. Near the base of this tree is another tract.

Epsilon Tract #9

Location. You’ll find this tract on top of the tallest building in Los Santos, the Maze Bank. Use a helicopter.

Epsilon Tract #10

Location. At the southern end of the Pacific Bluffs, Southwest of the Richman area, you can find a cemetery. There is a seating area at the end of a long stairway up the hill where you can find this tract.