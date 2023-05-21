GTA V Bail Bond Missions Guide – How To Access, How To Complete, Locations

GTA V Bail Bond Missions Guide will help you with completing all the Bail Bond Missions in the game that players will access through a character named Maude. These GTA V Bail Bond missions will be accessible after you take control of Trevor and are basically bounty hunting missions.

Players contact for these Bond missions is a lady called Maude that Trevor seems friendly with her location will be marked on the map. Head to the question mark icon on the map to begin these mission. Obviously, players will also receive rewards for completing these Bail Bond missions for made and there are quite a few of them.

Grand Theft Auto V is packed with meaningful side quests that see players doing some ridiculous stuff and these Bail Bond Missions in GTA V are one of them. These missions are basically bounty hunter mission that will task players to catch up with some bail bond jumpers.

Players will have a choice either kill them or capture them and capturing them yields higher reward for GTA V Bail Bond Missions.

You need to complete the ‘Mr. Philips’ mission to unlock these. For more help on GTA 5, read our Property Missions, Assassination Missions and 100% Completion Guide.

This guide will help you with the locations of these missions, how to access the Bail Bond mission in GTA V and what is the best way to complete the GTA V Bail Bond Missions.

Grand Theft Auto V Bail Bond Missions

Grand Theft Auto V Bail Bond Missions

Bail Bond Mission #1 – Ralph Ostrowski

You get this target after you leave Maude’s place (1) the first time. He’s not far, located in a nearby quarry called the Davis Quarry (2). His icon in blinking red and blue, meaning that you can kill him, or capture.

Wait until Ralph gets into a car, then drive after him, shooting at his vehicle as you go. Try not to hit him, as you’re trying to get him alive. Before long he should stop, get out of the car, and throw his hands up.

Get into a car and he’ll follow you and enter the passenger seat. Drive him back to Maude for your reward.

Bail Bond Mission #2 – Larry Tupper

This target (3) is actually accompanied by some friends that you’ll have to go through. As you’re fighting his buddies, Larry makes a run for it. Kill the three others as quickly as you can, then use a stun gun on Larry himself. You can also sprint after him and hit him to achieve the same result.

The conversation Trevor has with Larry on the way back to Maude’s place is quite interesting as well. Apparently, they know each other quite well, but money is money.

Bail Bond Mission #3 – Glenn Scoville

This jumper is literally that, a jumper. You’ll find him at the top of Mount Chiliad (4) with a parachute and a friend. You can’t grab him while he’s there on top of the mountain without killing him, so you’ll have to allow him to jump, then grab the other parachute from next to his friend. And dive off after him.

The chase (or glide, if that’s what you want to call it) takes you all the way to the edge of the Alamo Sea (5). Stay just a little ways behind him, and when he gets up from his landing, you’ll find that you can land right on top of him to initiate a tackle animation.

The target will surrender here, but if you miss you can just tag him with a stun gun and take him back to Maude.

Bail Bond Mission #4 – Curtis Weaver

The last target for you resides in a hobo camp around Mount Chiliad (6). This guy is going to fight back with a gun, but remember that you want him alive, so arm yourself with the stun gun.

He may also try to run towards the hill, but don’t let him get too far. Once he surrenders, it’s business as usual. Grab a ride, drive back to Maude’s for the reward. This time, however, Maude tells you a little bit about herself and her dreams.

That is all for our GTA V Bail Bond missions guide with tips on how to access the bail bond missions and what is the best way to complete the missions.